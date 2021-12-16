It’s a flash deal where you can save 26 percent.

In recent years, very interesting games have arrived that have gone more unnoticed. Something similar happened to Outriders, but the players who have tried it have been very happy. This is because it is a cooperative shooter game that allows you to play with your friends and has a very fun gameplay. If you haven’t played it yet, it’s the perfect time because Outriders for PS4 and Xbox One is available on amazon for just 18.90 euros, which represents a discount of 26 percent. Are you going to miss it?

Know more: Outriders Day One Edition for PS4

This is not just any edition of the game. The discount is applied on the Day One edition of Outriders for the mentioned platforms. This version is normally priced at 25.46 euros, but with this flash offer stays in 18.90 euros in total. It is a unique opportunity to try the game for less than 20 euros, since you save 6.56 euros that you can use in other things. You can play solo or share the experience with up to 2 friends thanks to the cooperative multiplayer mode.

Outriders, a different role-playing game

At the beginning of the game, players can create your charactersas it is a title with role elements. So there is 4 different classes to choose from, each one with its specific skills. One can manipulate time, another fire, the third can generate devastating seismic attacks and the latter uses turrets. All of these powers can be combined with basic attacks because they all have a Recovery time.

Know more: Outriders Day One Edition for PS4

In short, Outriders is a game with a lot of content and fun gameplay. Especially if you decide to play with friends. Being a shooter, there are also firearms available that you can match your skills specials. If you liked all this, do not miss this Amazon flash offer that it won’t be long. Now it can be yours for only 18.90 euros and you will save money for other purchases.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfabetajuega receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe