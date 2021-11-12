Nov 12, 2021 at 02:13 CET

EFE

The Flamengo, the most popular club in Brazil and champion of the last two editions of the Brazilian Championship, he beat Bahia 3-0 this Thursday and kept the hope of catch up with Atlético Mineiro, which is isolated at the top of the rankings and close to winning the title.

The Rio de Janeiro club, which won the Maracana stadium with goals from Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’, Michael and Andreas, reached 57 points, which confirm it as third in the ranking, eleven from Mineiro (68) and only one from Palmeiras (second with 58 units).

The team led by coach Renato Gaúcho has a pending match so you can still reduce the distance that separates you from the leader to only 8 points with seven days to go to the end of the tournament.

Despite playing with an alternative lineup, with only three headlines, already thinking about the dispute of the final of the Copa Libertadores next November 27 against Palmeiras, Flamengo was the clear dominator of the match at Maracana, which closed the thirty-first day of the League, and celebrated Gabigol’s hundredth goal with the Rio de Janeiro team.

But the victory was marred by an error by the referee, who whistled a non-existent penalty in favor of Flamengo and he confirmed it even after reviewing the play in the VAR, which led the Bahia leaders to denounce the favoring of the popular Rio de Janeiro club.

“Brazilian football became a scandal, an assault, an absurdity”, denounced the president of Bahía, Guilherme Belintani, in a message on Twitter in which he described the referee’s performance as “shameful” and clearly aimed at favoring Flamengo.

The Bahia players came to think about the possibility of do not return to the court for the second half in protest with the arbitration error, recognized as such by the commentaries and all the sports press.

Despite the victory, Flamengo still depends on the mistakes of Atlético Mineiro to maintain their dream of conquer the League for the third consecutive year.

El Mineiro beat Corinthians 3-0 on Wednesday, remained at the top of the classification with ten points of advantage over his immediate guard, Palmeiras, and is getting closer and closer to the title of the Brazilian Championship.

The Belo Horizonte team won with annotations from the Spanish-Brazilian Diego Costa, the veteran scorer Hulk and I said no, and reached the 68 points in 31 games (21 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses).

In another of Wednesday’s games, the Palmeiras beat Atlético Goianiense 4-0 at home without surprises with goals from Rony, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa and Breno Lopes, and he remained in second place in the standings.