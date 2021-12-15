Flake soap: what it is and how to use it

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Flake soap! Have you heard it before? If you don’t know what it is or how to use it, nothing happens; we help you with that.

It is an effective product to wash which is special because it helps to eliminate stains on fabrics. Among its benefits, the fact that it does not mistreat the fiber of clothing and is friendly to the environment also stands out.

It sounds like magic, but it is actually an invention of the modern world. Not only for washing clothes, but also for general cleaning.

What is flake soap made of?

Flake soap, as it is also called, It is made with natural ingredients to guarantee respect for the planet. Therefore, you will not find synthetic additives or petroleum derivatives.

Among the most common ingredients in flake soap are the following:

Purified water.

Virgin palm or coconut oil.

Glycerin.

Sea salt.

Sodium hydroxide.

Sodium chloride.

Sunflower seeds (depending on the brand).

The combination of these ingredients results in solid biodegradable flakes that, according to your need, you can customize in laundry soap, liquid soap to clean the floor or even to wash your hands; vegetable oil makes this product a moisturizing substance.

Learn how to use flake soap

As it is small solid, translucent, crystalline and soft soap concentrate flakes, you must create your own liquid soap from there.

Making your custom soap is easier than it sounds. We tell you how.

1. Soap for washing hands

This hand soap is effective, easy to make, and saves you money. In addition to keeping your affections and your home free of toxic products.

The ingredients you need are the following:

240 milliliters of boiling water (try using filtered or distilled water). This is because the running water can cause the soap to darken.

40 grams of flake soap of the brand of your choice.

A clean soap dispenser, preferably with a foam pump.

Essential oil (optional).

For the elaboration follow this step by step:

Mix the flaked soap with the boiling water. Combine until a homogeneous mixture is formed and there are no visible flakes. Let the product rest for 45 minutes or until the liquid cools. Add 20 to 40 drops of the essential oil of your choice. Pour the soap into the bottle and enjoy the experience.

Flake soap can be used to make a liquid form for hand hygiene.

2. Washing soap

If the load of clothes you are going to wash is suitable for hot water, no problem, you can add the solid flakes directly to the tubas the flakes melt well at temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius.

But if you are going to wash with cold water or equal to 30 degrees Celsius, we will give you the step by step to create a good liquid laundry soap. It is recommended to use 1 to 2 tablespoons of soap in front-loading washers, and 1/2 to 3/4 cup in top-loading machines.

The ingredients are as follows:

Flake soap: 1 cup.

Baking soda: 1 cup.

Borax: 1 cup.

Boiling water: 2 liters.

A large bowl.

A large clean glass or plastic bottle.

We go with the step by step:

Combine the solid ingredients in a bowl. Slowly add the hot water to the mixture. Stir until the ingredients dissolve. Wait for it to cool down and pour the product into a clean bottle.

3. Dish soap

This preparation will result in a liquid detergent low-foam, suitable for dishwasher or to scrub by hand. Gather the following ingredients:

Flake soap: ¼ cup.

Boiling water: 2 cups.

Glycerin: ¼ cup.

A medium bowl.

A clean glass or plastic bottle to store the preparation.

½ teaspoon of lemon or orange essential oil (optional).

The step by step is as follows:

Mix the soap flakes and the water in the bowl. Let it cool down until it is lukewarm. At that point, add the glycerin and essential oil. Mix to break up the cream that forms while it cools. Store the preparation in the bottle. You are ready to do the dishes!

4. Floor scrubbing cleaner

Soap flakes have turned out to be a very versatile product which also works effectively to clean dirty floors. In this case, the ingredients are as follows:

Soap flakes: 1 cup.

Baking soda: 1 cup.

Boiling water: 1 cup.

A bowl.

A clean glass or plastic bottle to store the solution.

All ingredients are used in equal parts. You must take this into account in case you want to duplicate the recipe:

Mix the soap flakes with the boiling water until you get a homogeneous combination. Let the preparation cool, add the baking soda and stir to achieve a fluffy texture. Store the solution in the bottle.

5. All-purpose cleaner

Ideal for cleaning dirty surfaces, toys or anywhere in the house, prepare this multipurpose cleaner with the following ingredients:

Flake soap: 1 tablespoon.

Boiling water: 1 liter (preferably distilled).

A bowl.

A clean spray bottle.

The step by step is as follows:

Add the soap flakes to the bowl, add a little boiling water and stir. Pour in the remaining water and stir until no soap flakes are visible. Store the solution in the spray bottle. If you need more cleaning power, sprinkle some baking soda on the affected area before you start carving.

6. Dethergent for hand washing delicate clothes

The use of substances such as baking soda on delicate fabrics (silk or wool) is not recommended. This ingredient turns out to be very alkaline and causes damage to these types of tissues.

Therefore, you can use flake soap with these other ingredients:

Flake soap: 1 or 2 tablespoons.

Boiling water: ½ cup.

A small bowl.

A large bucket or tub for washing.

Water for washing.

The step-by-step elaboration is as follows:

Mix the soap flakes with the hot water until they are completely dissolved. Use the bowl for this. Pour the mixture into the wash tub, add enough water, and put the soiled items in. Let it rest for 5 minutes and wash the clothes as usual.

Delicate underwear needs special care. Flake soap is a great option for these items.

7. Liquid gel detergent

This use is comparable to commercial hand gel soaps, face or body. Only this one will be made by you and it will be more affordable with the following ingredients:

Flake soap: 2 cups.

Water: 2 liters.

Glycerin: 2 tablespoons.

A large pot.

A bottle or jar to store.

The step by step is as follows:

Add all the ingredients to a large pot and cook over low heat. Stir with a wooden spoon until the soap flakes dissolve. At that point, turn off the stove and allow the solution to cool. Then, pour the mixture into the containers for storage.

Flake soap: environmentally friendly

This soap can last more than a year in its natural state. But mixed with water or other substances, its life time is shortened to 2 or 3 months, so it is recommended to be careful with the volume to be made, to avoid waste.

Flake soap has different uses and you can make it yourself. In addition to cleaning the house, you can wash your hands and clothes.

It is also found to be effective in keeping insects away.. Really? Yes, you just have to add water and a little flake soap in a spray bottle and it will be ready to use as an insecticide.

