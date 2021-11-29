This is a powerful software solution that is part of the Microsoft office suite, Office. It shares space with other programs than the importance of Word or PowerPoint, each one focused on a type of office work. As many of you already know, this application focuses on working with numerical data and its corresponding formulas and results. Admittedly, to get the most out of this solution we must have certain knowledge, but it also proposes a more basic use.

Everything will depend on how much we want to delve into the operation of Excel and the needs we have with it. And it is that the formulas that it proposes to us can go from a simple addition subtraction, to complex programmable functions. At this point, it goes without saying that in addition to the data that we enter, another of the strengths here are the formulas used. At the same time, we can always use images, texts and graphics that will help us in the spreadsheets that we design.

But if we are going to need to use these formulas, we are going to teach you a simple trick with which you will be able to locate correct errors in them more quickly. And it is that a little help will never hurt us in this section, especially if we use elements of this type, complex.