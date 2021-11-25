Microsoft has released the KB5007253 patch for different versions of Windows, specifically for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004), Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2), Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) and Windows 10 November 2021 Update (21H2). Builds that fix the problem with network printing.

All these versions of Windows can now download **** builds 19041.1387, 19042.1387, 19043.1387 and 19044.1387 **, all of which have the KB5007253 patch associated with them. This is an optional update that does not include security fixes that can also be installed manually by going to the Microsoft update catalog.

Of all these versions, it must be remembered that Windows 10 2004 will soon be out of support, more specifically on December 14, 2021, so they recommend updating to the latest version of Windows 10. This non-security update includes quality improvements. The key changes include the following:

Improvements and fixes





Fixes an issue that causes Internet Explorer stops working when using the Input Method Editor (DT) to insert items.

Fixes a known issue that is causing the error codes 0x000006e4, 0x0000007c, or 0x00000709 when connecting to a printer that is shared on a Windows print server.

Fixes an issue that causes some variable fonts to display incorrectly.

Fix a problem you can do the 32-bit version of Microsoft Excel to stop working on certain devices when exporting to PDF.

Fixed an issue showing letters or characters at the wrong angle when using the Meiryo UI font and other vertical fonts. These fonts are frequently used in Japan, China, or other Asian countries.

Amend a problem that causes the Settings page to close unexpectedly after uninstalling a font.

Fixes an issue that affects your ability to rename a file using folder view in File Explorer when using the new Japanese IME.

Fix an issue that disable screenshot and the recording functions in the Windows game bar after a service failure.

Fixes an issue that Prevents frequently used apps from appearing in the Start menu as they should.

Fixed an issue that caused Internet Explorer to stop working.

Other improvements





Fixes an issue that affects the user interface for renaming files when using folder view in File Explorer. The UI cannot properly handle inline composition when using the new Japanese IME.

Addresses an issue that affects the opening of the SearchFilterHost.exe process

Addresses an issue that causes searchindexer. ** exe to keep search database ids per user in the following path after logging out:? C: Users username AppData Roaming Microsoft Search Data Applications ? As a result, searchindexer. exe stops working and duplicate profile names are created.

Adds support for canceling DST for the Republic of Fiji for 2021.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Enrollment Status Page (ESP) from displaying the error message ** or remediation options after a crash.

Add the? Cd argument to wsl.exe to specify a Windows or Linux path as the home directory for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Fix an issue that cannot enforce group policy objects from machine automatically at startup or in the background to devices in a domain that have certain processors.

Adds the option to configure an Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) that is less than 576 bytes on an interface.

Fix an issue that does not provide an event description for System Center – Operations Manager .

Enable download events to create pop-up windows in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode

to create pop-up windows in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode Addresses an issue that affects predictive preview in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

Addresses a memory leak in ctfmon.exe that occurs when you switch between different edit clients.

Addresses an issue that could cause the return value of GetCommandLineA to be lowercase in some developer scenarios.

Addresses an issue that could cause decryption of a file on a remote server to fail. This problem occurs when the Encrypted File System (EFS) is used on the remote server and the error message is “ERROR_DECRYPTION_FAILED”.

Fix an issue that prevents BitLocker from being enabled on a virtual machine (VM) with thin provisioning. The error is “A device connected to the system is not working” and the system records, “STATUS_UNSUCCESSFUL”.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows Defender Application Control to incorrectly compare two file version numbers.

Enable credentials for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) users in Quick Assistance.

Fixes an issue that sometimes prevents Quick Assistance users from using full screen view after starting a remote assistance session.

Addresses an issue that prevents frequently used applications from appearing on the Start menu and prevents you from configuring them to appear on the Start menu using Group Policy.

Addresses an issue that causes desktop settings synchronization to fail when using the built-in User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) template.

Addresses an issue that prevents failover clustering from updating domain name server (DNS) records.

Fix an issue that prevents your device from starting and stops responding due to calls to the licensing API.

Addresses an issue that could affect devices that use Windows Hello for Business and are joined to Azure Active Directory (AD). These devices can experience problems when accessing local resources, such as file shares or websites.

Fixes a known issue that could prevent applications, such as Kaspersky’s, from opening after trying to repair or update applications with Microsoft Installer (MSI).

As it is an optional update you can get it by accessing the route “Setting” > “Update and security” > “Windows Update” and entering the area of ​​optional updates available. You can also this update from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Via | Microsoft