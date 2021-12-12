As it is an error without a single clear cause or has an explanation by itself, we may have to try different types of solutions until we find one that is capable of solving it.

Problem derived from the Internet connection

Next, we are going to see possible methods that we can apply to try to solve the license acquisition error 0xC0020036 in case the problem was caused by a problem with the Internet connection.

Verify the connection and disable Proxy

As we have mentioned, one of the main causes for this error is due to Internet connection problems. That is why the first thing we must do is make sure our computer is connected to the Internet, and that it has a good signal. In case it goes slower than it should, we can try restarting the router.

Another measure that can help is disable PC proxy settings in case of having it activated. To do this, press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + R”, and it will launch the Run command. Here we write inetcpl.cpl and press Enter or the OK button. This will take us to the “Internet Options” window.

Subsequently, click on the “Connections” tab and click on the “LAN Settings” button. In the new window that appears, we uncheck the box “Use proxy server for LAN”. Finally, we click OK to save the changes and restart the computer.

Reset network components

Another option we have to solve the problem in case it is caused by our Internet connection is by resetting some of the network components, in a way that will help us to restore the network settings to their default values. This should improve signal quality and cause the Store to function properly again.

This is something that we will do from the “Command Prompt” section, which we access by typing cmd in the search box of the Start menu and making sure to start it by clicking on the “Run as administrator” button.

In the next window, typing one after the other and pressing Enter in each case.

netsh winsock reset> netsh int ip reset ipconfig /reléase ipconfig /renew ipconfig /flushdns

Once finished, we close the window and restart the system to save the changes made.

Error caused by problems with the Store

The error may have been caused by a problem in the Microsoft Store itself, so we can try the following solutions.

Reset Windows Store

The problem may be caused by a internal error of the Store itself, so it is possible that it will be solved if we proceed to reset its settings. To do this, we press the Windows + I keyboard shortcut to access the “Settings” menu. Later we click on the “Applications” section, and “Applications and features”. We scroll to the bottom of the screen and look for the Microsoft Store and press. Next, we click on “Advanced Options” and in the next window we click on the “Reset” button.

Once the whole process is finished, we close the windows and restart the PC to see if this has solved the problem.

Re-register the Store

We can also choose to re-register the application, which can help restore its default settings and repair any problems it may have. This is something we are going to do from the PowerShell command line app. To execute it, we press the keyboard shortcut Windows + X, and from the panel that appears on the left of the screen we select Windows PowerShell (Admin).

Once open we must write the following command and press Enter to confirm:

Get-AppXPackage *WindowsStore* -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)AppXManifest.xml"}

Once the process is finished, we write the following command and press Enter:

Get-AppXPackage -AllUsers -Name Microsoft.WindowsStore | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)AppXManifest.xml" -Verbose}

Finally, we close the PowerShell window and restart the computer.

Reset Store Settings

Another option that we can try is reset settings from the store itself, in case there is a problem in it that prevents the download of games and applications causing the error to appear.

This is something that we can do very easily, because we just have to write wsreset.exe in the search box of the Start menu. This will make us appear in the search results wsreset. All you have to do is click on it. This will open a terminal and we will have nothing else to do.

Other possible solutions

If the problem is not derived from the Internet connection, or due to internal causes of the Store, we can try other possible solutions.

Sometimes we can find that this error occurs simply because our computer has the wrong date and time configured. This may seem silly, it is not at all. And is that some applications are only available in specific regions. That is why if the date and time is configured for a different region where the application we want to download is not available, it can cause the error 0xC0020036 to appear.

To solve this we must configure the date and time settings, accessing the “Configuration” section and clicking on the “Time and language” section. On the next screen, in the “Date and time” section, we activate the “Set time automatically” and “Set time zone automatically” buttons.

If this does not work, we deactivate both buttons and in the “Set date and time manually” section we click “Change”, and we do the configuration manually.

Use the Windows Troubleshooter

We cannot ignore the possibility of using the Microsoft built-in troubleshooter, whose tool can solve the error related to the applications of the store itself. Its mission is to scan the entire system to detect the problem in real time. To do this, we must access the “Settings” menu and click on the “Update and security” section. On the next screen, click on Troubleshoot in the menu on the left. Then, at the bottom of the right-hand side, we click on “Troubleshoot additional problems.”

In the new screen, all you have to do is look at the “Find and fix other problems” section and click on “Windows Store Apps” and then “Run the troubleshooter.” Now we just have to follow the intrusions that appear on the screen to finish the detection process. If you offer us a solution, click on “Apply this correction.” Once finished we restart the system.