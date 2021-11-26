After an intense week of offers and all kinds of discounts, Black Friday reaches its big day. Both in Amazon, What AliExpress or Goboo, we can find all kinds of offers on Xiaomi products that you should certainly not miss.

But don’t worry, below we have compiled those that we consider the five best deals this Black Friday, including among them all kinds of Xiaomi products, from televisions, to smartphones or electric bicycles.

The five best Black Friday deals on Xiaomi products

Probably the best offer this Black Friday is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike, an electric bicycle with a folding design capable of offering a autonomy of up to 45 kilometers. Why the best? because currently We can buy it on Amazon at half price, for only 499 euros.

Another Xiaomi product that is sweeping this Black Friday is the Xiaomi Pad 5. At Goboo we can buy this tablet for only 309 euros, almost 100 euros less than its usual price and also with shipping from Spain and a two-year warranty.

To these two interesting offers is added the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, a bracelet with a great quality / price ratio that we can buy at DHGate for only 24.29 euros. For this we will have to use the code SKDHENY8.

Beyond these offers we can also find the LITTLE F3, a terminal of the most desired for its great quality / price ratio that now we can buy at MediaMarkt for only 279 euros. And finally the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 ″, a 55-inch 4K TV that also In MediaMarkt it can be yours for only 399 euros.