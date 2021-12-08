Although Black Friday is already behind us, we can still find important offers on Xiaomi products. In view of this, below we have compiled five of the best offers of the moment, which will allow you to acquire that Xiaomi product you were looking for at a lower price.

An example of this is the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, a quantifying bracelet of the most complete that we can now buy in AliExpress Plaza for only 30 euros if we use the code «AECGS3«. In addition, since it is AliExpress Plaza, the shipment is made from Spain and a two-year guarantee is offered.

Best deals on Xiaomi products of the moment

There is not everything. If you are looking for a quantifying bracelet with a larger screen, the perfect option is called Redmi Smart Band Pro. Using the code «AECGS3” we can buy it in AliExpress Plaza for only 41 euros. Also shipped from Spain and with a two-year warranty.

The Xiaomi with the best quality / price ratio? That’s probably the LITTLE F3. Despite having a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a powerful Snapdragon 870 or a 48MP camera, now you can buy it for only 289 euros at Goboo, one of the latest official distributors of Xiaomi.

To all these offers is added the Xiaomi Mi Box S, a multimedia center of the most complete that now we can buy for only 49 euros if we use the code «AECGS6«. It should be noted that it is also a product sent from AliExpress Plaza.

Last but not least, we find the Xiaomi Pad 5. Again, Goboo allows us to buy it for only 309 euros. If you do it now, your tablet will be shipped from Spain on December 16.