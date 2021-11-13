250,000 gigawatts per hour. This is what the whole of Spain consumes in terms of electricity. Less than half of its theoretical limit. However, they are not infrequently those that predict an unstable future, after the report of the Government of Austria on the call “big general blackout“Austria, due to its geographical location and less plurality of supplies, faces a different situation.

In any case, it is advisable to prevent this possible blackout that would occur towards the beginning of January. Here are five gadgets of various kinds that, beyond being tools for survival, are useful for a trip to the countryside or simply for everyday use.

NexTool rechargeable flashlight





If the world goes dark we must imagine our pyramid of needs from the perspective of a caveman: fire (to feed, light up and warm up) and Water (to literally stay alive) are the foundation.

Among its many gadgets, Xiaomi has its own flashlight, a model of barely 11 centimeters long and 90 g in weight, equipped with a 700 mAh battery and a price below 20 euros.

However, we return to NexTool, the brand that presents many of its products on Youpin, to come across its popular rechargeable flashlight, something key when we cannot access batteries or they have become damp over time.

In the official NexTool store we find this waterproof LED light battery, equipped with IPX7 protection, 5 modes of use including the usual SOS mode, capable of projecting a beam of 2,000 lumens up to 380m and equipped with a huge 5000mAh battery. An essential gadget so you won’t be left in the dark at any time.

Solar rechargeable battery





Sometimes we think of the electricity from our sockets as an end in itself and do not realize that biology has already solved the energy need without the least artificial production. As long as there is sun there will be energy and that is what this Yeux brand battery, launched on Youpin some time ago, has become a total bestseller.

The battery mounts solar panels based on high sensitivity and high energy conversion silicon crystals and it has three outputs, two USB-A and another USB-C with a power output of 5V / 3A. That is, it is compatible with almost any type of tablet, digital camera, smartphone or the like.

Made in Resistant, non-stick and waterproof TPU, protected with a thin solution to prevent aging and covered with Oxford cloth, its price is usually around 45 euros. A bargain for what it offers.

Hopefully one day Xiaomi will carry out its already patented idea of ​​a smartphone with solar charging, since it would eradicate one of the key problems in the world of telecommunications. Meanwhile we will have to look for alternatives like this.

A can opener, bottle opener and everything opener





In case of necessary enclosure, canned food would be the essential food to survive for an indeterminate time. Their stability, nutritional intake and long expiration date make them perfect candidates for storage and stowage. But how do you open them?

Constructed of 30CR13 stainless steel, this NexTool opener is infallible when you need to open canned food, tear clothes, cut a rope or even make a fire with its flint-sharpener.

Steel cutting or wire stripping pliers, Philips screwdriver, ruler, scissors and even handsaw in a size that fits in the palm of your hand. There are dozens of models that mimic it for its obvious performance and good design.

It should also be noted that, with regard to food, if you have access to electricity but not water, in that case the smartest thing to do is go to a water treatment or a kettle to reverse rainwater or standing water into drinking water. Xiaomi also has a wide range of kettle jugs to save waiting time and electricity consumption.

A backpack to carry everything





What if you have to go outside to look for more groceries? In that case, Xiaomi has a wide ecosystem of backpacks, but not all of them are capable of withstanding inclement weather.

The Xiaomi City Backpack 2 is the largest and most resistant model of the whole family, with 17 liter capacity, waterproof thanks to its new wool yarn construction and PVC coating, flame retardant fabric and improved straps that reduce pressure on shoulders and spine.

A radio with multiple extra features





Radio will always be the medium of communication when all else fails.

That is why we said goodbye with a gadget that we already talked about a few days ago: a radio that is actually a real technological Swiss army knife. It includes a radio receiver for AM and FM bands, as well as an extensive antenna to gain signal even in poorly or poorly communicated areas. It also has a small LED lamp that serves as a flashlight and is self-recharging.

On the other hand, its laser pointer, its hook for backpacks and its loudspeaker, capable of sending a distress signal of up to 80 decibels, make it essential to communicate in the worst moments. On sale from Xiaomi Youpin, its current price is less than 30 euros.