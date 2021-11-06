A journey of a billion kilometers begins with a small step, said the philosopher Lao-tzu. And in times of the internet, traveling is easier than ever before in the history. Above all, to move around the world cheaply.

Many are the websites that have grown hand in hand with the internet giving travelers the opportunity to discover new cities staying in alternative accommodations to traditional hotels. There are several ways to find a place to stay in your destination for free or almost, almost for free and here is a list of the best options.

CouchSurfing





CouchSurfing literally means surfing on sofas. Although you may have to sleep on a sofa, there are more opportunities for your guest to even give you your own room. A person has a house in a place with some space (at least a surface on which to sleep comfortably) and offers it for free to people who want to visit his city. You do not need to offer anything to enjoy the hospitality of third parties, although you can also do it.

Is objective is meeting new people, enjoying a city through the eyes of a local person (although that person is not obliged to walk with you) and to be able to share moments with local people or residents of the destination city.

While it was born as a free experience and remained that way for years being the great example of the collaborative economy and the world in which we can live sharing, now you have to pay a fee to access your account. It is something that has happened since 2020 but even so the payment is minimal: less than 3 euros per month or less than 15 for an annual subscription.

The one who writes this article has been a great CouchSurfing user for years, both when traveling and hosting people at home, and you can say that it works in your goal and that this website will allow you to meet very interesting people.

BeWelcome





BeWelcome is a website or an app operated by BeVolunteer, a non-profit organization organized as a voluntary association registered in Rennes, France, and which is composed solely of volunteers. The software behind the website, the BW-rox platform, is free and open source software.

Although does not have as many people registered as CouchSurfing, yes it works a lot of the style as the previous one worked before. Without paying anything to access or use your profile and with the aim of joining people. Its creators say that with their service the trip “will always be free, open source, non-profit and democratic.”

Workaway



Workaway is an exchange platform, more than for free travel. People who need help and support in a project are looking for volunteers. You can stay for free with them in exchange for helping a maximum of 5 hours a day (There are people who will ask you for fewer hours) and also the person who is hosting is obliged to provide not only accommodation, but also food.

There is a huge variety of projects that you can get involved in in many cities and towns around the world. It is a very widespread project. Registration is not free. If your goal is to travel alone or alone, the price is 39 euros per year. If you go with another person, you will pay 49 euros per year. And this rate allows you to access all the projects on the web throughout the year from the moment you register.

HomeExchange





HomeExchange is a home exchange so, as the name says, you have to have a home to give in exchange for other people. You can make unlimited exchanges all year round. You can receive guests and travel 365 days a year if you feel like it, without additional expenses to the annual payment What you have to do: the subscription is 135 euros. Although you can register for free to see what you are going to find.

To use it you must introduce yourself and choose your favorite destinations, also show your home and add the availability of your home in a calendar that the web provides you. The objective is that two people (or two families) exchange their homes, either simultaneously or on different dates. This is called a “reciprocal” exchange. Besides this “classic exchange” you have another form: guestpoints.

What if you find someone else with an available home, but that person doesn’t want to stay at your home in return? You can offer GuestPoints that you can use to stay in the home of other members of this community in the destination of your choice. Each member receives GuestPoints when they sign up and when they host other members.

HelpX





HelpX, short for “Help Exchange”, is a barter platform in which people can travel the world receiving accommodation and food in various houses, in exchange for performing agreed-upon tasks for a few hours a day. The most common types of work include gardening, caring for animals, cooking, and farming, among others.

It is similar to Workaway, already described. Although in this case you can be a free or Premium member, paid. Free helpers can be contacted by Premier hosts but cannot contact the hosts directly. The Premier costs 20 euros for two years of use. If a free helper goes from being a free member to a Premier, they will be able to see all the details of the hosts and the reviews provided around the world.

In HelpX there are no fixed hours of daily work. Some They can ask you for two hours and another six hours a day. That is agreed before you reach your destination.