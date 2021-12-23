If you are a natural host and want to serve your desserts (or cocktails) this holiday as if you were Don Draper himself, you need a waitress or drinks cart at home.

But not just any one, you have to find the one that best suits the house decor and if possible, suitable for outdoors, so you can serve guests from the kitchen to the garden with glamor in abundance. These five models that we have found on Amazon are a good entry to consider:





In the purest style Hollywood we have this elegant cart in gold, very complete since it has two mirror shelves, wine holder, cup holder and handle to move it easily around the house (thanks also to the fact that it has four swivel wheels).

A design with very glamorous reminiscent of the 50-60s and with which to surprise our guests by serving a cocktail with an ideal vintage touch. The best: it is available on Amazon for only 79.99 euros.

VASAGLE Beverage Trolley, Gold Bar Trolley, Serving Trolley with 2 Mirror Shelves, Wine Holder, Cup Holder, for Home Bar, Kitchen, Dining Room, Gold LRC090A03





If we are clear that the glam style is ours, this Mamoroptik model waitress in gold metal with trays that are inspired by marble is another ideal choice. A cart for drinks -or desserts- 60’s style that will combine with the most sophisticated rooms (including terraces and gardens now that it is convenient to be outdoors).

The design exudes style and is created by the hand of Phoenix Switzerland in direct collaboration with the famous American magazine Playboy. The black wheels are swivel and have brakes. We found it on Amazon for 174.75 euros.

PLAYBOY 634201MB – Mamoroptik trolley with 2 shelves, marble, Gold, 90 x 87 x 40 cm





Much simpler -and rustic- is this waitress with rotating wheels, which combines the cozy and always inviting style of wood, with the industrial touches provided by the metal frame in black.

A basic that will fit in any type of decoration, both inside and outside the house, with three very practical trays and a pair of metal handles to transport them more easily. In addition, it is so versatile that when the holidays pass we can use it as a shelf for books (for example). We have it on Amazon for 68.99 59.90 euros.

Relaxdays, Brown and Black, 70 x 50 x 28 cm Kitchen Trolley with 3 Levels and Swivel Wheels, Bamboo and Steel





With an industrial style radically opposite to the previous one – in fact it is a combination between the one we just mentioned and our first option in the purest Hollywood style – we have this waitress with two trays, rotating wheels and a handle to move it easily throughout the house. .

A simple and beautiful option for our guests to comfortably serve drinks or to bring desserts to the living room from the kitchen. We find it on Amazon from only 59.95 euros (plus shipping costs).

SoBuy SVW08-SCH Waitress Service Cart on Wheels with 2 Trays 73 * 41 * 85 cm EN





Finally, back to the glamor inspiration vintage we have this round coffee table with two mirrored shelves and a golden structure that adds that touch of glamor to our drinks.

The waitress table has swivel casters for easy movement and will fit (like the previous ones) in any type of decoration giving a retro touch to the room. We find it for sale on Amazon -although LolaHome- for 143 euros (with free delivery at home without additional cost).

Vintage gold metal and mirror round waitress table, Ø 42×68 cm – LOLAhome

