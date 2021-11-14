Xiaomi’s domestic catalog has a myriad of products ideal to make your home smart. Among them we find products that you probably did not know existed and others that are really cheap despite everything they can offer us.

Today we have compiled five very cheap Xiaomi products to make your home an authentic modern and intelligent environment, from intelligent humidity and temperature sensors, to an electric toothbrush capable of monitoring if we are brushing correctly:

1. Xiaomi Mi Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2

We open the list with the second generation of Xiaomi intelligent temperature and humidity meter, the My temperature and humidity monitor 2. This small item in a square format has a minimalist design, weighs just 21 grams, and is made of ABS plastic that that makes it combine with any environment.

The Xiaomi Mi temperature and humidity monitor 2 is capable of monitoring environments with temperatures ranging from 0 ° C to 60 ° C, and a perceives a relative percentage of humidity between 0% to 99%.

On the other hand, it has Bluetooth 4.2 connection that allows you to link to the Mi Home app to load on your smartphone complete records on the humidity and temperature of your home. Although that’s just the beginning. You can also link the monitor with other smart devices so that they operate at certain temperatures.

This practical Xiaomi temperature and humidity monitor, which it only needs a CR2032 battery to work, you can find it in AliExpress for just over 5 euros. This device is a bestseller on the platform, since almost 10,000 units sold.

2. Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb

My Smart LED Bulb is the Xiaomi smart bulb with which you can enjoy bright natural light inside your home. The device offers multiple benefits, such as 2700K warm white light, low color temperature and also a warm yellow light. Ideal for creating a relaxing and comfortable environment.

As far as brightness is concerned, this can reach 810 lumens. However, you can adjust the brightness at any time. to create different atmospheres throughout the day. All this is possible thanks to its WiFi connection, which allows you to link to the Mi Home application on your terminal.

Once linked with the app, you can enjoy the smart controls of the Mi Smart LED Bulb. From this section you can modify the brightness intensity, program on or off, among many other options. As if that weren’t enough, Xiaomi’s smart light bulb is compatible with Google Assistant and also with Amazon Alexa.

Your manufacturing materials will facilitates uniform heat dissipation. In addition, it is an article of low energy consumption, reaching a 25,000 hour lifespan. If it catches your attention, you can buy it at Amazon for just over 6 euros.

3. Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug WiFi

Another very cheap product from Xiaomi is the My Smart Plug WiFi, a smart plug that allows you control the flow of electricity (up to 3,680 watts) constantly, on specific devices. Its compact and minimalist design provides total security for users at all times.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug WiFi has the ability to automatically or manually switch the power supply of the devices plugged into the socket. Since it can be linked with the Mi Home app, you can control it remotely, either inside or outside the home.

The Mi Home application allows you to control electronic devices connected to the smart plug from your smartphone. In addition, you can turn the equipment off or on, set a timer to save energy, and even manage other devices from the app.

Xiaomi’s smart plug has a 16A max load, its input voltage ranges from AC 220V to 240V, it can send notifications and also cut off the power supply if the temperature gets too high. This practical plug can be purchased at AliExpress, where it brings together almost 800 units sold, from 17 euros and up.

4. Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Toothbrush

The penultimate product on the list is the toothbrush Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Toothbrush, a device for oral and teeth hygiene. Its main benefits include its silent motor, their three cleaning modes, its pressure sensor and bluetooth connection.

This smart toothbrush is capable of performing 31,000 vibrations per minute, thus ensuring efficient cleaning. Its head is made of stainless steel, and its bristles are made with very high quality materials. As if that were not enough, it has IPX7 certification, making it waterproof.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Toothbrush has wireless charging, so it is ideal to take on a trip. A single charge gives you a shelf life of up to 18 days.

In addition, by connecting it with the Mi Home app, you can customize cleaning modes to suit your needs, set a timer, notifications, and even receive reports about your teeth cleaning and how to improve it.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Toothbrush is a device that without a doubt cannot be missing in your home. The best of all is that each member of the household can personalize their brush in their own way. If you like it, you can buy it at Amazon for only 31 euros.

5. Xiaomi Mi Smart Mosquito Repeller 2

In last place is the second generation of Xiaomi’s smart mosquito repellants, the My Smart Mosquito Repeller 2. A device that, although it presents a design and function quite similar to that of its predecessor, now integrates a new charging method and voice control support.

The Mi Smart Mosquito Repeller 2 is a white device with a minimalist design. This repellent can be recharged by direct connection to electricity source, thanks to its new USB-C port.

Its mode of use is quite simple, you just have to lift its top cover and insert the refill. By the way, this replacement it is not harmful to humans or animals and it does not give off unpleasant odors either.

To start fighting mosquitoes, replace the lid and press its front button. Its internal fan is almost imperceptible, making it ideal for any room. In addition, you can link it to the Mi Home app to control it remotely from the mobilel, or combine it with other smart devices in the home.

One of its most interesting features is that you can create schedules in the app so that the repellent is activated and deactivated at scheduled times. If you want one for your home, you can buy it from AliExpress for a price of 6 euros and up. Hurry up, this smart repellent is a best seller with almost 3000 units sold.

BONUS: Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock

A product worth mentioning, even if not as such from Xiaomi, is the alarm clock Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock. In addition to doing everything a watch does, this handy device is compatible with Xiaomi Home platform (Europe), so you can get even more out of it.

The smart watch is capable of display the temperature and relative humidity of the air on your screen. Similarly, it also shows the date, day and week you are in. Likewise, like the rest of the products in this list, it has bluetooth connection that allows you to link with the mobile.

After pairing your watch with your smartphone, you have the ability to create and manage up to 16 different alarms, automate its operation, set a time zone, and even adjust the intensity of the brightness of your screen.

Besides, you can also link temperature and humidity functions with other smart home devices, such as humidifiers.

The Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock is a great choice for make your home a smart and modern environment. If it catches your attention, you can buy it at AliExpress, where it brings together more than 600 units sold, for a cost 11 euros.