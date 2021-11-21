They appear every fall-winter and celebs like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid they wear them non-stop: this is the popular Australian UGG boots. We love their design, how warm they are and the neutral colors that dye them, but their price can be somewhat high for many pockets. Luckily, there are cheaper firms that have very (very) similar models in their catalog.





If you like Classic Short II waves Classic Mini II and your budget does not reach more than 200 euros that a model signed by UGG is worth, you can take note of these boots and ankle boots that They do not exceed 60 euros and they create the same effect on a visual level.





Basic and timeless, that’s how these furry ankle boots from XTI are in black. A design similar to the Classic Short II waves Classic Mini II from UGG. 26.95 euros at Amazon (depending on size).

XTI 44436, Short Ankle Boots Woman, Black, 37 EU





HIS signs these gray round toe ankle boots with a warm fur lining. The exterior is suede effect. A model very similar to the Classic Short II waves Classic Mini II from UGG. 59.90 euros in About You.





If you are looking a somewhat more aggressive model, Only has these camel ankle boots with silver chain detail. The creamy hair looks great. 39.90 euros in About You.

Only ‘Breeze’ Snow Boots





The UGG Bailey Bow II stand out for the bow detail at the back, like this model that we found in Amazon dyed cream. 32.95 euros at Amazon (depending on size).

52905-Flat Ankle Boots for Women, Australian Style, Fur Lined, Round Toe and with Ties on the Buttress as Detail, Autumn Winter 2020. Size 40 Beige





Finally, a design that emulates the classics UGG Classic Short II, Low-mid calf boots, camel color and fur lining in the same tone. 29.90 euros on Amazon.

Women’s Warm Faux Fur Lined Australian Boots Low Camel (40)





Cover photo | @uggineurope

Photos | @uggineurope, Amazon, About You