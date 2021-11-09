The leather effect garments They have been accompanying us for several years in different ways, from the classic leather pants to dresses, skirts or even hair accessories. But if we had to stay with a single garment, it would undoubtedly be a black leather jacket or coat, a must in any closet.

And this year we have not stopped seeing them in street style, both in Milan or Paris and in London. So we also had to join this trend and get hold of them because not only do we find them very easy to combine, but also give a roll to our outfits that we love.

Both in a total look made of leather, combined with leather effect pants and boots, as with jeans and some slippers. We have seen them in de many different shapes and designs, from the most oversizes even others lined with sheep. But our favorites are these:

Jackets with fur or sheep





This style of jackets was worn a lot a while ago and today they return in two completely opposite versions: o maxi as in the photograph on the left or with neck and hair more minimalist, as on the right. Some models to make us also with one:





This double-sided jacket It seems to us the most for the winter: warm, pretty and ideal to keep warm with a sweater underneath. 59.99 euros.





If what we are looking for is a more discreet model we can always bet on sheep in black, as in this aviator jacket. 81.99 euros.

Models oversize





As with jackets varsity, faux leather jackets and coats are also worn in their most oversize. It is a way to give an informal touch to looks and also of, facing winter, being able to wear more layers underneath. Some of our favorite models:





This biker black It is one of our favorites of the entire selection, since it seems to us an ideal alternative to the classic ones bikers tight. 49.99 euros.

Oversized biker jacket

Overshirts and blazers





Two of the big stars of this fall, the over-shirts and the blazers, are also adding to the faux fur trend. Both in more models oversize like other more traditional ones. Some interesting options we found:





First of all we have this basic overshirt, with pockets and buttons, ideal to complement any look. 25.99 euros.

Faux leather shirt with pockets





And on the other hand, if we look at the blazers, this blazer seems the most to us: with a simple and defined cut, perfect for daily wear or a holiday. 29.99 euros.

Bombers





The bombers They never really just leave, but in one format or another they always accompany us. And combining them with the leather effect trend results in a modern but vintage garment at the same time, which reminds us of the 80s or 90s:





An effect that we can clearly see in this Bershka model, with a design that, although it makes us think of the last century we can perfectly continue to carry today. 35.99 euros.

Raincoats





And finally we have the format that is causing so much sensation this year: the raincoat. A elegant and timeless garment that if we transfer it to the skin effect it gives us a touch of rebellion to our look. We leave you two options:





First of all this from Bershka leather effect with belt and midi cut, just at the knees. 39.99 euros.





And on the other, this Asos Design model, more long and with Hood (ideal for cold and rain). 81.99 euros.

Long hooded trench coat

Cover photo | Imaxtree

Photos | Asos, Bershka, Imaxtree