The aerobic exercise is one of the best ways to burn calories and achieve long-term weight loss. At Vitónica we have stopped many times on this aspect, and this time we want to do it again.

A very common activity when looking for this weight loss is spinning. Is about one of the aerobic activities that will help us burn the most calories, but it is necessary that we know how to practice it in the correct way to achieve the best performance.

Before reviewing the tips that we want to highlight to get spinning to help us lose weight more, we are going to focus a little on the benefits of this activity for general health.

Spinning is a sport that is usually performed indoors, with an anchored bicycle that is provided with different speed and pedal intensity programs. These levels are the ones that will help us to include variations in the exercise.

Spinning allows us to change the speed and intensity of the activity that we are going to carry out, since it is designed to make variations and thus obtain the best results

Is a controlled activity, and guided by a trainer, so the advice will be constant and the pace is correct for the objectives we want to achieve. To this we must add that we will perform it with music that will help us to set the rhythm at all times.

Having reviewed this, let’s stop at five tips that we need to take into account in order to burn more calories and make the practice of spinning help us lose weight more.

Position ourselves properly when spinning





First of all, it is necessary that we position ourselves correctly. Proper posture will be crucial for the correct performance of the activity. The bicycles on which we are going to carry it out can be regulated, and it is important that we do so to adapt them to us.

Each person is different, and height varies, and with it the position on the bike. Adjust saddle and handlebar so that when pedaling we do not separate our legs, and we can injure our hips. The knees and all joints should not be stiff or in tension. They will be slightly bent throughout the exercise, even when we are sitting and standing.

Adjusting the bicycle well to our height to carry out the activity well is essential to achieve a good and correct performance of the activity

The arms will be in a relaxed position, as will the neck, since all the tension will have to fall on the legs, which will be the ones that endure the whole exercise. With this posture we will be able to optimize more and achieve better results with exercise.

Be constant and spin regularly





For best results, we need to be constant, and it is that not only diet and care will help us lose weight, but also doing this activity weekly on a constant basis will help us achieve what we are looking for.

Be constant it is the best way to achieve the calorie burn we seek with spinning. Therefore, it is important that we feel comfortable in the development of the exercise. Adjusting as we said before, to the machine and feeling good is essential.

Making spinning a regular activity that we do constantly will help us burn more calories and lose more weight than doing it from time to time.

Carry out about three weekly sessions of one hour each of them will be enough to achieve good results in terms of burning calories. In addition, spinning will help us to tone the muscles and make each part of the body is in its place.

Dressing ourselves in the appropriate clothing to achieve the best performance





As a third alternative, we are going to stop at another point to take into account to achieve a better performance of the activity. Comfort is essential, and to achieve it it will be necessary dress in the appropriate clothing to achieve the desired goal.

The clothes must be comfortable, allowing us the movements that we will carry out while we practice spinning. Wear tight-fitting clothing, which allows us to move, will be a good alternative.

Clothing should be comfortable and fit snugly against the body. For this we will use clothes that breathe and help improve the performance of the activity

The fibers of the clothing must prevent accumulation of sweat. Therefore, the best option is to use technical fabrics that allow perspiration and avoid the accumulation of sweat. Being soaked will reduce the efficiency and effectiveness of the activity, something that we cannot allow ourselves if what we want is to burn more calories.

Perform variations during the spinning session





As a fourth point we are going to stop at the variations that we are going to make in each spinning session. Getting up from the seat and pedaling standing up will be a good way to increase the intensity and thus achieve a greater calorie burn.

Raise the trunk and lower it when pedaling, raise the butt, and concentrating the tension on the legs, will be adequate to achieve a greater intensity of activity. They are suitable alternatives to increase calorie burning.

Varying posture, getting up, sitting down again … These are some of the aspects to take into account to improve the performance of the activity and burn more calories

Imagine that we are in a field and that we encounter ups and downs, will make us have to change gear when spinning. In addition, by pedaling to the rhythm of the music and with intensity, we will achieve better results.

Vary the pace and intensity to burn more calories





Not only will variations help us burn more calories, but also vary the pace and intensity It is also a perfect tool to get the most out of your activity.

Each bicycle is provided with a intensity and speed regulator, which will help us to set the pace at all times. This regulation will be made by each person according to their capacities and resistance. Nobody better than us knows how to listen to our body and carry out the activity as far as we can go.

Regulating the intensity and the speeds will help us to increase the intensity, perform high intensity stretches with other resting ones …

Of course, the ideal is perform sessions of high intensity and adequate efficiency. For this, it will be enough to practice and acquire the necessary resistance so that spinning becomes the appropriate activity to keep us at the ideal weight.

Taking all this into account, spinning can be a good way to get a perfect workout, tone and burn calories at the same time. It is the best way to lose weight, since while we lose fat, we will be able to have the muscles in tone at all times.

For this reason, we encourage you to start taking this activity into account if what you want is burn more calories, and that spinning begins to be part of our lives and daily exercise routine.

