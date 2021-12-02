With the anime of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stonce Ocean finally available on Netflix, this will surely be the entrance to the world of Hirohiko Araki for many. Thus, then we will answer some of the questions that are surely in the heads of those who still have a couple of doubts regarding one of the most anticipated productions of this season. Don’t worry, there will be no spoilers here, so you can read without problems.

Who is Jolyne Cujoh?

On this occasion, the Joestar family have given the leading role to a woman. Thus, Jolyne Cujoh is the first, and thus far only, main Jojo in the entire series. As his name implies, his father is an old acquaintance. That’s right, after being absent for basically everything Golden wind, Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of Stardust crusaders, is back, only this time in a supporting role, as her daughter is in charge of keeping her legacy alive. Like her dad, Jolyne has a strong heart, cares for others, and is also quite stubborn when it comes to applying justice to all those who have wronged her. Without a doubt, a great protagonist.

Do I need to see past seasons of the anime?

While it is true that the structure of the parts allows each section to have its own stories and characters, Stone ocean It is considered the conclusion of the adventure that began with Jonathan Joestar in Phantom Blood. Along with this, and without giving many spoilers, the legacy of Dio, the antagonist on multiple occasions, is an important point and the main motivation for Enrico Pucci, the villain of this new anime. Along with this, there are also a couple of references to previous iterations of the Joestar. Although the Jolyne conflict has a solid beginning and end, something anyone can easily understand, having seen the previous seasons elevates this experience even more.

Do I need to read the manga to understand what is going on?

No not at all. David Productions, the studio in charge of all adaptations of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, has always done a phenomenal job of bringing Araki’s work to the world of animation. Not only are their productions impeccable, but they feature the knowledge of future events in the series, so they usually offer unique details and feature various winks for fans. Along with this, the art style is preserved, and the studio is free to add scenes or change some for the benefit of the story. As if that were not enough, the voice acting and the music substantially elevate the experience, making the anime of Stone ocean be the definitive version of Jolyne’s story.

Is anime suitable for all audiences?

Although Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure started as a manga for Shonen Jump magazine, which is focused on a young and adolescent audience, Araki is no stranger to featuring some pretty graphic images, and in Stone ocean this is still the case. Despite the fact that the anime that is broadcast on Japanese television censors excess blood, as well as the use of substances such as alcohol and cigarettes in minors, the version that is currently available on Netflix does not have these types of limitations. However, don’t expect something extremely risque. The blows and the weapons are still present, and they are not as graphic as they can be in other productions, such as Attack on Titan. Outside of that, there are some themes of prison violence and a couple of nudes, but nothing that manages to upset viewers in general.

How long is the anime?

At the moment only 12 episodes of the anime are available, each with a duration of approximately 22 minutes. Something pretty standard. More chapters will be added to Netflix each month, but at the moment the number that will arrive in January is unknown. Along with this, the manga of Stone ocean is almost as extensive as that of Golden wind, so we would be watching a total of 39 or 40 episodes once this season is over. Something that is a bit unusual for the anime world in general, since we normally see adaptations that last 12 or 20 chapters at most.