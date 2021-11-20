It’s official: a new DANA is approaching our country. With it will come the climatic instability, the rains in some parts of the territory and an intense cold. So thermal clothing can no longer wait in the closet. Now it’s time to put on several layers and protect, especially, our little ones.

One of the best options to shelter children well is to place as the first layer a thermal shirt designed for skiing or winter sports. This technical clothing, which we find in Decathlon or El Corte Inglés, is ideal to accompany a knitted sweater and a good coat. The cold at bay.

In general, they are designs dyed in neutral colors, such as black or gray, that the little ones can wear until spring arrives. Kids who love bold colors also have options in green or pink. We select several models that have a point in common (in addition to being thermal, of course): they cost less than 15 euros.





Wedze Ski & Snow Underwear Thermal Top in Black. 3.99 euros in Decathlon.





Wedze Ski & Snow Underwear Thermal Top in Green. 9.99 euros, 6.99 euros in Decathlon.





Wedze Ski & Snow Underwear Thermal T-Shirt in Violet. 11.99 euros , 6.99 euros in Decathlon.





Thermal T-shirt for children Anaga Kids Izas. 8.99 euros El Corte Inglés.





Boomerang kids thermal t-shirt. 12.95 euros at El Corte Inglés.

