The space limitations are unfortunately one of the most common characteristics in the vast majority of floors, therefore, it is necessary to maintain order and optimize storage at home.

In Amazon we have found several accessories and gadgets simple that solve a lot, without too many complications and without the need to spend a fortune or carry out complete installations. From drawer dividers to hooks for wardrobe, these are our signings:





The first super handy addition we come across is so versatile that it can fix space problems in the closet, bathroom, or even the kitchen pantry. It is a perfect intermediate shelf to organize and make the most of each space.

It is made of metal painted white in different sizes to choose from, which is available on Amazon- where it has the best-seller label and an average score of 4.5 among more than 4000 buyers- from only 11.76 euros (the price varies depending on the size and color we choose).

A classic already in order in drawers but no less interesting are the fabric dividers -with lid and zipper included- in different sizes to make the most of the space in each drawer. An ideal option to store all kinds of things, from underwear to socks, through bathroom products (they are not limited only to the dressing room).

The organizer is made up of several folding boxes (five in particular) available in various colors to choose from and we can find it on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars- for 22 euros.

With a somewhat similar concept but focused on food, we find this set of drawers and organizers for the refrigerator. These are extra boxes to attach to the shelves or shelves of the fridge and in this way store fruits, vegetables or even eggs so that they stay fresh for longer.

The pack comes with four boxes of different sizes and they are compatible not only with the fridge, we can also use them to optimize the space in the freezer. We found it on Amazon for only 17.98 euros.

Again, to keep at bay and optimize our drawers, we have found an easy-to-install solution that contributes a lot, it is an adaptable drawer divider that adjusts to the size of each one, dividing it into fully customized compartments.

Installation is simple, just extend the separator to the extent we need and press the button until we hear a click. The kit comes with two dividers and we find it for sale on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.4 stars- for 35.85 euros.





Finally, a gadget so simple and inexpensive that we are pleasantly surprised by how practical it is. It is an extension for hangers with several hooks that allow you to give them much more use and in this way optimize the space in any closet.

It is ideal for bags, scarves, necklaces and all kinds of accessories that we can hang. We found it on Amazon in a six-hook format and with an average rating of 4.3 stars for only 11.39 euros (shipping included if you are Prime).

