The digital environment is known as the set of channels and platforms where tools are used to take advantage of companies with which they seek to generate a presence on the internet, in the modern world it is not enough to just have an effective digital transformation strategy, since currently With the advancement of technologies, it is basically a fact that the digital environment is essential for permanence, disclosure of anyone looking for a position within the commercial environment, since currently the digital environment suggests a great advantage over traditional models which have been seen limited by multiple factors that can be easily replaced by digital platforms.

Technologies have advanced in an incredible and dizzying way due to the ravages caused by the current pandemic, by following the security measures required to keep distance the use of digital platforms such as Facebook and Instagram They are a great strategy, but not only was progress made in the way in which consumers acquire goods and services or in how entertainment is now enjoyed or in how information, thanks to immediacy, solves or transmits news, an aspect that changed radically It was the way to consume, since now everyone who wants to acquire is within the reach of a click, but how did it happen, how to make it possible to compete with all the others who offer goods or services, it is necessary to know different strategies to achieve a digital transformation and thus effective competitiveness.

Digital transformation strategy

Cybersecurity: The use of digital devices offers great possibilities, reduces the time of the processes and it is possible to access the functions from practically any device with internet and anywhere you want; However, having such a useful tool attracts problems in general, the risk it faces in the digital world is cybercrime, which commonly consists of identity theft, data theft and electronic fraud, so it is essential to take into account being able to offer security to users so that they feel confident and consider it a safe place to purchase goods or services.

New technologies: Knowing the technological advances and the audience you want to reach is a strategy that will help the positioning of the company, since although there are different digital communication channels, not all of them are the best option since this depends entirely on the target audience. to whom it is intended to impact; However, having a presence within all the models that exist in the digital environment suggest being able to impact new audiences that may become potential consumers.

Immediacy: Now it is not only enough to have a presence in the digital world but it must be immediate, both in the way of attracting users and in the measures before, during and after a sale, in addition to the fact of being immediate at the moment of generating content and communication on social networks and digital platforms, as well as customer service.

Automate processes: Identifying which processes can be improved is necessary, therefore, not only the opinion of consumers should be taken into account, but also seek to generate self-awareness as a company and identify those factors that could be replaced by automated intelligent mechanisms, they should be considered from information systems, logistics, supplies and others.

Invest: This aspect is essential since by knowing the audience, the channel and knowing in which aspects it can be improved, it is necessary to invest both in the aforementioned aspects and in the growth of employees, both structural improvements and knowledge of the employees, it is equally important to use new strategies and tools such as knowing how to use them correctly.

