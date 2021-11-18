Medical practice; Why are some practices characterized by physician dissatisfaction, high employee turnover, and disorganization, while other practices thrive? What makes the difference between a successful practice and one that just gets by? And how can your practice be the first and not the second?

Here are five strategies that can help you have a more vital medical practice

Commit to patient service

As a leader in the practice, your words and actions must constantly show your commitment to providing quality service to the patient. You can’t do it through a mission statement or slogan that is indistinguishable from the mission statements of most other practices.

You should discuss your commitment to patient service in staff meetings, in conversations with your practice manager or manager, and in the context of decision-making. If you treat your patients as your first priority, the staff will too.

Maintain focus and discipline

Above all, medical practices are business, and staying in business requires focus and discipline. Successful practices make it clear where they are and where they want to be. Some practices use a general strategic plan to guide them; others depend on their annual budgets.

As a first step, think about the progress you would like your practice to make in the next six to 18 months and develop a plan and some intermediate goals to achieve it. Strategic plans and intermediate goals must be explicitly established and agreed upon by practice owners and then shared with staff.

Commit to clear governance and timely decision making

Poorly managed practices cannot make timely decisions, cannot address and resolve problems in real time, and cannot seize opportunities quickly. Successful practices are organized in a way that allows medical leaders and practice managers to act when needed.

Improve your systems

Some days, the practice of medicine seems desperately complex. That is why it is important to have clearly defined, efficient and effective processes. Many enterprising physicians build a great organization by taking risks. Develop procedures.

Write them down and follow them. Clearly written procedures have the potential to improve patient care, decrease errors, and improve your results. They will also facilitate cross-training of staff and bring temporary staff up to speed more quickly.

To invest

Successful practices invest time and money to grow and improve. This includes sending staff for training (and paying them for time), making building or office improvements, buying new equipment, and keeping up with information technology.

A medical practice that is afraid to take financial risks rarely thrives. Many companies develop a capital expenditure plan that spans from six months to five years. Medical practices should do the same.

