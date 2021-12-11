Now that succulent feasts are coming, we want to choose lighter dishes that do not saturate our stomach (especially between festive and festive). Furthermore, after Christmas, this appetite will surely be increased, becoming almost a necessity.

The steam cooking It is one of the healthiest and lightest, so today we have listed various accessories and small appliances on Amazon that help us cook with this technique, making the task much easier:

We start with this steam case from the Lékué brand, a classic of fast but healthy cooking and a perfect addition for lazy people. It is a container made of 100% high-quality platinum silicone and plastic-free with which it can be steamed and achieve the “papillote” effect, which maintains the flavor of the ingredients in the microwave.

With it we can prepare vegetables or fish easily, quickly and with hardly any dirt on your kitchen or annoying odors. It has a capacity for 1 or two servings and we can find it on Amazon from 20.90 17.10 euros.





Lékué – Steam case, 1-2 people, red color

More economical and traditional is this stainless steel steamer to take advantage of it with our pots on the fire. A collapsible design can be expanded and adjusted to accommodate different sizes of pots or pans. It has two positions: it can be opened like a flower creating a bowl shape and they can be opened further into a flat plate style.

A simple way to steam vegetables and other dishes that we found on sale on Amazon today for just 6.99 5.94 euros.





Vicloon Stainless Steel Foldable Steamer Basket, Foldable Steamer Basket, Mesh Holes 14-23 cm

Another Lékué gadget for steaming is this double silicone steamer with two levels that allows us to cook two dishes at the same time. It is designed to be used both in pots and in microwaves (the choice will depend on our taste and the time we have).

In addition, as it is resistant to a temperature of up to 220º C, it can also be used to bake or reheat already prepared dishes. We find it for sale on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars- for 31.40 euros.





Lékué Double Green Steamer 2 Levels, Silicone, 22 cm

When something continues to work over the years, it becomes a tradition that never fails and this bamboo steamer is one of the most traditional. With its design of two trays with racks and its round aesthetics, it is perfect for steaming vegetables, rice or the most delicious dumplings.

This particular model has the capacity to prepare recipes for approximately two people. We find it for sale on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.1 stars- for 19.99 euros.





Bamboo steamer for steaming, 2-tier cooker with lid, bamboo basket, bamboo container, oriental, steaming (20×13.5cm (2 floors))

If we want to bet everything on steaming and choose a small appliance that allows us to do it effortlessly, this Russell Hobbs electric steamer may be the ideal option since it allows us to cook vegetables, fish and even cereals or legumes

Made of stainless steel, it includes side water inlets in case we need to add more as we cook, along with a practical tray to collect the excess. Its timer of up to 60 minutes makes the task much easier for those who are clueless and its user manual is quite simple and intuitive. We found it on sale today on Amazon by 62.99 49.90 euros.





Russell Hobbs Cook @ Home Steamer – 3 Container, 9 L Capacity, Rice Cooker, BPA Free, Stainless Steel, 800 W – 19270-56

## Featured products And you are encouraged to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier. ** The favorite oil-free fryer: ** The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros [59,99 euros](https://amzn.to/3nopxUp).

Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

