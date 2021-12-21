The deltoid is a highly underrated muscle, especially for female audiences, and building toned shoulders is not just a cosmetic issue.

But we do not stop to think about the importance of our shoulders during our day to day, in fact they are responsible for the movement of the arms. Well-worked shoulders help protect a very delicate joint with a high risk of injury. With these five exercises you can do a complete and necessary shoulder routine.

Military press with olympic bar and discs

It is one of the best exercises for the shoulder and it is a basic that should be in your routine. You can do this exercise both sitting and standing, the essential thing is that you do not arch your back to avoid injury.

Core and glutes must be firm so as not to give in to the weight of the bar and the discs.

Press Arnold

Named after famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. It is an excellent exercise for the work of the deltoids, both the front, middle and back.

It’s a great accessory exercise to include after a military press, for example. The technique is very important, so we recommend that you perform the movement slowly.

Dumbbell Lateral Raises

It is a very typical exercise to exercise the delts that you can do in the gym. All you need is a pair of dumbbells with a weight that you can lift without altering your arm placement.

The wrists should not exceed the shoulders, the arms should be slightly bent and the core tight, without arching the back at any time.

Shoulder push-ups

We stand in the downward facing dog position, that is, with the hands at shoulder height, the hips higher than the body and the feet in a straight line with respect to the hands.

We will place the head between the arms, the back straight and the core activated, and we will perform a push-up of the arms until the head is as close to the ground as possible. In this way we will activate all the portions of the deltoid.

Wide grip chin row

It is a compound exercise that is perfect for exercising the lateral part of the deltoidIn addition, it will help you hypertrophy and strengthen it. Apart from the deltoids you will also notice a work of the traps.

Take an Olympic bar with a suitable weight. You will bring the bar up to your chin, pushing your chest out and raising your elbows, in such a way that you want to touch the wall with them.

In Vitónica | The Best Olympic Barbell Shoulder Exercises You Can Do At The Gym Or At Home

Images | iStock.

Videos | LocuraSanaFitness, YoPro Danone, Jesús López Trainer, Powerexplosive, Ninolift