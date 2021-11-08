When temperatures drop suddenly, as has happened this week, it catches us without changing the closet and without having the house ready with cozy blankets, duvets and sheets.

But that has an easy solution, just take a look at this selection of sheets and duvet covers specially designed for the most cold people. Fabrics of flannel, fleece or plush combined with subtle prints to make this type of textile more elegant than is usually expected … These are some of our favorites:





In a cream and bottle green color combination, we have this Pyrenean fabric sheet set. The patterned design but with a minimalist finish is perfect to combine with plain quilts as in the photo.

The complete set includes a bottom sheet, worktop and pillowcases for a 150-centimeter bed from 19.95 euros. It is also available in burgundy.

Set of Pyrenean printed sheets in green





Checkered or tartan prints are an essential basic in winter, not only in fashion, but also in home textiles. Proof of this is this set of duvet cover and pillows signed by Amazon Basics made of flannel.

A very colorful option that will fit perfectly with minimalist decorations (unless we adore more is more) and that we can combine with fur blankets in plain tones. We can find it on Amazon from 32.79 euros (depending on the size we choose).

Amazon Basics Flannel Bedding Set with Duvet Cover – 230 x 220 cm / 50 x 80 cm x 2, Red Tartan





In shades of gray and white we have this ethnic or alpine style duvet and pillow set. A quite tasty option considering the outer fleece and the sheepskin on the inside.

We can combine it with plain sheets and blankets in mustard tones, or combine with other textiles in different varieties of gray. It is a Catherine Lansfield Alpine quilt that we can find on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.7 stars) from 49.25 euros (depending on the size of our bed).

Catherine Lansfield Alpine – Single Bed Duvet (Fleece Lined), Polyester, Gray, Super King Duvet Set





But if we prefer to go for neutral tones and without patterns, this set of plush cover and pillows in light brown may be our ideal choice. This is a Brendfords game that has an average rating of 4.5 stars among more than 2000 buyers.

A simple option to bet on polar fabrics, which will take away the cold without giving up style (or at least without standing out too much). We can find it on Amazon from 36.66 euros, depending on the size and color we choose.

Brentfords Plush Bedding Set with Pillowcase, Soft, Smooth, Soft, Pink





A bigger bet on simplicity is this cream colored fleece duvet cover. The game is completely reversible (on one side it is polar and on the other hand) and it promises a soft texture as well as warm.

The advantage is that it is so easy to combine that we can choose printed blankets or foot covers if we feel like it, or mix different shades of cushions. We can find it on Amazon available in a wide variety of sizes (and colors) for 51.99 euros (although as always, the price may vary depending on our choice).

Sleepdown Waffle Pattern Fleece Duvet Cover Set (220 x 230 cm), Cozy Warm White

