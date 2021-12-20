A few days before the start ChristmasIt is time to finalize all the details and make sure that we have everything we need to welcome the family home.

If you have missed the glasses to serve wine or the guest list has increased at the last minute, take a look at this selection of wine glasses that we found on Amazon:

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

The best-selling glass set on Amazon

The first of our options is also the best-seller on Amazon, it is a set of lead-free titanium crystal glasses with a large capacity of 650 ml each. A perfect design for true wine lovers who want to taste it at an almost professional level.

The long stem and the shape of the glass is perfect for tasting red wine. They come in a pack of three glasses, with a gift box, which makes them an ideal choice to surprise for Christmas or Kings for only 44.99 euros.





ROD Wine Red Wine Glass Set – Lead-free Titanium Crystal Glasses, with a Large Cup 650 ml, Red Wine Glasses with a Long Stem for an Ideal Tasting

Other interesting options

If we want to bet on something risky, we have this set of wine glasses in stainless steel in pink color. A design so practical that it will keep our wine cold for much longer. In addition, as it is a metallic pink color, we can easily combine them with any tableware or even with other sets of glasses and glasses.

In addition, thanks to its resistant material and its BPA-free matte finish we can even take them on a romantic date outdoors when the cold passes without fear of breaking. We can find them for sale on Amazon for 38.99 euros, the complete set of four glasses in a gift box.





Rose Gold Wine Glasses, Unbreakable Matte Stainless Steel Set

Another one of our favorite options is this set of four wine glasses with a capacity of 450 ml. A selection with a classic design but with distinctive and renewed touches, such as the slightly square shape of the upper part.

The transparent glasses, made of lead-free crystalline glass, they promise to be so resistant that it is even possible to wash them in the dishwasher. We find them for sale on Amazon for 48.30 euros (the complete set of four glasses).





LSA Borough BG13 – Wine glass, 450 ml, 4 units, transparent

With a much more baroque style, we have this set of crystal glasses with brocades from Libbey. A set of six glasses with a capacity of 300 ml each, an elegant and timeless design that will combine with any type of decoration and that will add elegance to the table.

The complete set of six glasses has a brocade style reminiscent of those of our grandmothers making it ideal for lovers of vintage style. We have them available on Amazon for 45.95 euros (the complete set with six glasses).





Libbey Hobstar Wine Glass – 300 ml / 30 cl – 6 Units – Vintage Design – Dishwasher Resistant

If what you are looking for is to bet everything on color at the table, this set of wine or water glasses is a very interesting choice. The classic silhouette of the glass contrasts with brocade and different glass colors in each glass to give it an even more eclectic touch.





Villa d’Este Home Tivoli 5903650 Marrakech – Set of 6 crystal glasses

The crystal glasses have a slightly smaller capacity than the previous ones, about 280 ml per unit. They are an ideal option to expand the collection at home or even to give for Christmas as these Villa d’Este come in a pack of six presented in an ideal box for 42.60 euros.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Paladar | Christmas and Three Kings gifts for lovers of good wine to get it right for sure from only 19 euros

Directly to the Paladar | 12 keys to decorate the table at Christmas and make it perfect