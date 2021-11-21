It is time to celebrate, to meet with our family and friends, toasting with a glass of cava to celebrate (finally!) Christmas almost normally. Therefore there is a special wish to take out the good tableware, the most elegant table linen and the most divine glassware.

We have already signed five sets of champagne or cava glasses to toast with joy and good vibes this Christmas. Each one with its own style and on a budget, but all ideal, these are our favorites:





We started with this Villeroy & Boch set -a firm that has conquered us before thanks to its tableware- composed of four flute-type cava glasses of 250 milliliters each. A design with an elongated, simple and elegant silhouette, which easily combines with any type of tableware or glassware (perhaps that is why it is the best seller on Amazon).

They are made in a fine finish wine to enjoy cava and their timeless design has an average rating of 4.6 stars among more than 3,000 Amazon buyers. We find them on sale for 17.90 15.69 euros.

Villeroy & Boch 11-7209-8130 Flute for Cava 250 ml, Glass, 7 cm, 4





The lovers of glamor of style vintage or from the golden age of Hollywood you are sure to find these classic Champagne glasses inspiring and very elegant. A design to toast as our grandmothers did and which is now a trend again.

These with a minimalist finish -ideal to combine with other collections of glasses for wine, water, etc.- are signed by Krosno, they come in a set of six with 240 milliliters each and are suitable for the dishwasher. We find them on Amazon for 35.95 euros.

Krosno Glasses Flute Wedding Champagne Glasses | 6 Piece Set | 240 ML | Harmony Collection Use at Home, Restaurant and Parties | Microwave and Dishwasher Safe





Made of bohemian crystal we have these elegant six cape glasses with elongated design, flared silhouette and decorative brocades. A classic and timeless option that brings an elegant touch to the table.

The glasses are dishwasher safe, have a capacity of 205 milliliters and an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon, where we find them for 28.87 euros (the complete pack of six glasses).

Bohemia Cristal Provence – Cava Glasses (6 Units, 205 ml)





Unlike the previous ones, these Villeroy & Bosch have a minimalist and modern finish. Is about a set of four clear glass goblets with an asymmetrical finish very original.

A set that despite its modernist detail, will fit perfectly with glasses from another collection, even with a baroque or even classic style glassware. We can find them on Amazon discounted today by 44.90 43.46 euros. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe, so we don’t have to worry about scrubbing.

Villeroy & Boch 11-3653-8130 NewMoon Set 4 Pieces, Elegant and Contemporary Champagne glasses, Dishwasher safe, Crystal, Clear





Color is the protagonist of this set of four LSA Polka crystal glasses, with a different pastel tone in each piece. Of course, they have a thin and elongated silhouette of the simplest (to counteract so much color). The glasses have a capacity of 225 milliliters and are made of glass, which in this case is not recommended to be washed in the dishwasher.

We can find them on Amazon – where they have an average note of 4.7 stars – reduced today for only 60 46.46 euros for a complete set of four units.

LSA Polka PZ04 – Champagne glass, 225 ml, 4 units, assorted pastel colors

