Arcane: League of Legends it has quickly become one of the great adaptations of the video game world. This is a considerable triumph, not only for the world of multiplayer platforms, but also for productions that try to adapt their complicated universes. Netflix, which plays on the fine line of adaptations that go nowhere, is enjoying success in this case.

From manga to video games, the variety of proposals is vast enough to attract the attention of different media; there is a whole world to explore from the ability of a good plot to capture the magic of great stories.

But Arcane: League of Legends not the only lucky attempt to bring to the small screen a deep and nuanced world. We tell you about five series that have managed to adapt great stories in new and intriguing formats:

‘Fate / Zero ‘

Fate / Zero It is based on the homonymous novel written by Gen Urobuchi and illustrated by Takashi Takeuchi. Its animated version combines with a good pulse, the intelligence of the original story and its solid plot. The plot, which tells the story of seven mystical magicians who seek the favor of the Holy Grail, is a combination of mythology and philosophy.

The most interesting thing is that its adaptation preserves much of the notion about good and evil from the original story. Ideal for red bone fans of heroic and courageous competition stories.

‘Hunter x hunter‘

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, it is one of the great classics of the anime genre. One that you surely enjoy if you have already hooked on Arcane: League of Legends.

The history chronicles the adventures of Gon Freecss and his curious group of mighty aspiring monster hunterss. The anime version retains all the agility, power and beauty of the fighting, in addition to the epic sense of the original. Especially the heartbreaking battles through which the new monster hunters gain recognition from the rest. A visual feast for lovers of the genre.

‘Love, Death & Robots‘

It is not exactly an adaptation, but it is a brilliant tribute to the aesthetics and discourse of manga and video games. With anthological chapters and a deep mix between versions about love, uncertainty and dystopia, it is a successful conception of a novel discourse, and it is available on Netflix.

If you loved the way that Arcane: League of Legends delved into the pain of their characters, their conflicts and dilemmas, this is your series.

‘Castlevania‘

When Lisa Tepes was assassinated by the clergy of Targoviste, no one could imagine that the circumstance would unleash Dracula’s revenge. But much less than would confront the legendary vampire with his son, Adrien Tepes.

The classic video game came to Netflix with a lavish adaptation, which even takes the beloved original soundtrack in its several best moments. Concluded in four seasons, the platform intends to expand the universe with a spin off, which is already in production.

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘

Long before Arcane: League of Legends, the manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōg came to the anime in a brilliant adaptation that made history for its success. At the height of the pandemic for the cinema, the film based on the first season became a box office success.

One that proved that the story of a demon hunter with a family tragedy in tow, was more than an allegory. Also, it was a powerful story that rescued the best of manga for new audiences.