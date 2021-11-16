With the amount of content that is released on the platforms every day, it is increasingly difficult to find what to watch. Luckily there are series that smell like success even before they are released and this week there are five (and a bonus that we are looking forward to sinking our teeth into) that we know are going to be a “yes, I do”.

The new season of Riverdale or the Showtime series with Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, are just a couple of examples of our favorites of the week. These five series are going to conquer us sure, and we tell you where and when you can see them.

Kamikaze

It is HBO Max’s first Danish series and it accompanies a rich young woman whose life changes forever when she suffers a loss. Starring Marie Reuther, this atypical series rides between genres and face the duel in a different way , exploring feelings and sensations and on a journey of self-discovery that has hooked us. The first two chapters have just been released and we can’t wait to see much more.

You can see it on HBO Max .

Yellowjackets

Only the cast draws our attention greatly: Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress. And the gender, a thriller with touches of drama , it has caught our attention. The series explores the past and present of four former soccer players who suffered a plane crash 25 years ago that hides many more secrets than meets the eye. Although the secrets cannot be kept forever and little by little they will have to face that common past that still haunts them.

You can see it in Movistar + .

Riverdale (season 6)

Riverdale is one of those series that always have the hype in style and in this sixth season even more because there are a crossover highly anticipated by fans: in the fourth episode we can see Sabrina Spellman, from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from Netflix, played by Kiernan Shipka. Both series are based on the Archie comics universe and this moment will undoubtedly be one of the best in the fashionable youth series.

You can see it from November 17 on Movistar + .

The sex life of college girls

The sex life of college girls has so many surprises inside that it is inevitable that we are living room with her. One of the protagonists is Pauline Chalamet (Timothée Chalamet’s sister) , is created by the wonderful Mindy Kaling and just watching the trailer we have laughed. An ingenious and funny young adult comedy in which we will talk about studies, sex, friendship and love, although not in that order. Maximum gains from enjoying it.

You can see it from November 18 on HBO Max .

The wheel of time

We anticipate something: it will be one of the top premieres of Amazon Prime Video. Adapts Robert Jordan’s fantasy literary saga and has Rosamund Pike as the protagonist with Madeleine Madden or Zoe Robins among others. A series of adventures with many female protagonists, a lot of magic and that will give a lot to talk about.

You can see it from November 19 on Prime Video .

A bonus: the second season of Tiger king

We can not forget that this week comes to Netflix the second season of one of the most popular and media documentaries of the platform. It became a phenomenon that we all fell prey to thanks to the bizarre story and some strange and charismatic protagonists who have become real stars.

You can see it from November 17 on Netflix .

Photos | Riverdale