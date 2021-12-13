We continue with the gifts for him invisible friendIf the other day we were talking about the ideals for lovers of cocktails, wine or coffee, today it is the turn of the most kitchens, with this selection of ideas that we booked on Amazon for less than 20 euros.

From small very curious appliances to gadgets that save us from a hurry in the kitchen, going through more sentimental details that will make you drop even a tear, these are our favorites:

Those who enjoy not only cooking, but surprising their guests with delicious and not necessarily complicated appetizers, will surely fall in love with this Tristar, a grill with grill and trays to prepare meat, melt cheese and create delicious dishes in seconds.

Plus, it’s so convenient in size (even though it’s designed to serve four people) that you can take it anywhere, even camping. We find it today reduced on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars among more than 1700 buyers- for only 21.95 17.99 euros.





Tristar RA-2949 Grill Suitable for Four People, with Grill, 500 W, Black

If you want to brown your meat at the last minute (while keeping it to the point), finish a creme brulee like a pro, or simply light a barbecue in seconds, you are sure to appreciate this professional torch from RenFox.

A tool that a priori seems a bit extravagant or excessive, but as soon as you have it, will not be able to stop using (I’ve seen them used for things as simple as melting cheese a bit or even lighting a candle). We find it for sale on Amazon in two colors to choose from, both for 17.99 euros.





RenFox Professional Rechargeable Cooking Torch Cooking Torch Butane Torch Culinary Lighter with Safety Lock and Adjustable Flame for Brulée Cream, Desserts, Camping, Welding

If you like to create new dishes, experiment with recipes or directly aspire to compete in MasterChef and you need a notebook, this cookbook is the perfect gift.

It is also a great idea for nostalgic and nostalgic women who always want to keep family recipes, because they can write down the most delicious dishes of their grandmothers or their parents there (a very nice detail would be to fill it ourselves, with a Polaroid photo included of each dish if we have time and we want to surprise). We found it on Amazon for 15.98 euros.





“My Recipes” – Cooking and Baking: Notebook to fill – Cookbook for you and your family and friends – Your personal collection of cooking ideas … fans of cooking and pastry

If he enjoys Japanese cuisine and you are clear that he wants to learn how to cook this type of dish, you can always give him this kit to make sushi. A complete set that includes: two bamboo mats, five pairs of toothpicks, a spatula and a spoon.

The presentation in gift format It is perfect and we hardly even bother to wrap it (especially if we do not have highly developed skills in this field). We found it on Amazon for 19.95 euros.





Sushi Making Kit, Original AYA Eco Sushi Kit – All Natural Ecological – Biodegradable Bamboo – 2 Sushi Mats – 5 Pairs of Chopsticks – 1 Spatula – 1 Spoon

Yes the chef in question puts you always fulfilling the duties of a pinche such as mincing garlic, onion or even meat, this gift is also for you: a manual portable mincer capable of chopping or pressing fruits, peppers, garlic, chili peppers, meat and much more.





Garlic Mincer, Manual Mincer, Small Food Mincer, Small Food Mincer, Portable Chili Mincer, Press ， For Fruit, Meat, Pepper, Fast Food Grinder (Green)

The operation is very simple, you just have to introduce the food in question and apply pressure with your hand (in addition, in this way we avoid annoying odors on the fingers). We found it on Amazon for only 19.99 euros.

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

