Although there are those who advance this moment so much that they almost collect the Halloween decoration to install the Christmas one, the traditional moment to mount the tree and other belongings is at the end of the December bridge (at least in my house). And the latter is precisely the central theme of any Christmas decoration worth its salt.

But sure, normally We cannot afford to place a natural pine at home (nor do we feel like it, anyway) In the purest American movie style, so we have to pull artificial options that are also reusable, so we notice it in our pocket.

In Amazon we have found a selection of synthetic trees for all types of budgets quite accomplished, these are some of our favorites:





If we are somewhat realistic, surely we will be clear that an artificial tree cannot be as colorful as a real one (unless we spend a fortune) but we can opt for certain aspects that simulate a natural one quite well.

One of them is color – a dark green with different intensities gives it realism – and another is leafiness; taking into account both aspects and a limited budget, this Homcom fulfills its function with dignity. We also have it lowered today on Amazon by 72.99 69.99 euros.

HOMCOM Christmas Tree 210cm Artificial Pine Tree Christmas Decoration with Metallic Stand 505 Branches Green Pet





If we want to complicate our lives as little as possible, but nevertheless we do not want to give up something aesthetic, decorative and beautiful, this artificial pine signed by Youke with a leafiness of 900 points and a height of 180 centimeters is so complete that it comes with the lights already built-in. Specifically, it brings a total of 900 LED lights, adjustable in up to eight different levels of intensity

The tree that has an average rating of 4.5 stars among more than 200 buyers, is on sale today on Amazon for 109.99 104.99 euros.

YOUKE Christmas Tree with Built-in Lights 180cm, Artificial Pine Tree for Christmas Decoration with Adjustable Lights and Metal Stand (900 Spikes, 290 Lights, 1.85 m)





If we are looking for a more wintery touch, we can always opt for a tree like this green pine with tips dyed in white. creating a snow effect. It is a fairly complete and more realistic option thanks to its height of 180 centimeters and it contains a total of 800 thick-style branches.

In addition, it promises to be very easy to assemble and once the holidays are over, as it is easy to fold, it takes up little space. It is also one of the cheapest since we find it for sale on Amazon for 67.99 euros.

Artificial Christmas Tree 180cm with Snow and Pine Cones, 800 Tips, Fireproof Christmas Fir Trees with Metal Stand, Easy Assembly, Christmas Decoration for Home, Shop, Office and Outdoor Read: Bordallo Pinheiro launches new collection





From the hand of one of the Amazon brands, Umi, we have this artificial tree with a pine silhouette and a height of 150 centimeters. A realistic looking design thanks to the fact that the needles of the Christmas tree are have two different colors and the tips of our tree also have two different shapes.

The base is a structure of resistant iron legs that will support the weight of the tree even if we go beyond baroque decorating it. We find it for sale for 64.90 euros.

Amazon Brand – Umi Künstlicher Weihnachtsbaum, grün (150 cm)





Finally, one of the most realistic of all thanks to its leafy design that combines shades of brown and green to give the branches more realism. A 150-centimeter tree that is completed with a wooden support, giving it a more welcoming and ultimately more elegant appearance than the rest.

A model that we find on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars among more than 600 buyers- available in two different sizes from 105.99 euros (the price may vary depending on our choice).

FAIRYTREES Artificial Christmas Tree, Natural Spruce, Green Trunk, PVC, Wooden Stand, 150cm, FT01-150

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without abandoning Amazon and in a different category of products, we made three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The most popular broom vacuum cleaner: The Cecotec Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex is a 3-in-1 broom vacuum with more than 3600 ratings and an average rating of 4 stars. We have it today for 169 119 euros.

Cecotec Cordless and Bagless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex, 330 W, 3 in 1: Vertical, Broom and Hand, with Digital Brushless Motor, 20 KPA, Up to 50 min of autonomy

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 59.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, Self-cleaning System, ECAM 22.110.B, Black 35x24x43cm

In Decoesfera | String and garland of LED lights to illuminate the Christmas decoration