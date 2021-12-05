International Day of Persons with Disabilities: it is important to foster a culture of respect, empathy and active listening. Photo: Andina / Juan Carlos Guzmán Negrini

Although in the Peru there are more than 350 thousand people with some type of disability motor or cognitive, there are continually difficulties and gaps both in interaction and in the ability to relate to them. Yesterday commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a suitable date to learn more about the subject.

Lizzeth Juárez, a psychology graduate from the Carrión Institute, tells us about the appropriate way to interact with people with some type of disability:

1. Don’t focus on her disability: Regardless of the type of disability you may have, there is a person who does not need to be reminded of it at all times.

2. Talk to him or her: Some people with disabilities need a companion to carry out their daily tasks. However, this does not mean that they always need help to interact with other people, so ignoring them and talking to their companion can be uncomfortable and even affect their self-esteem.

3. Use simple language: This is very important, but without falling into the childish and forced. We are not talking to a boy or girl.

4. Avoid value judgments: Many times we believe that a person, just because they have some type of disability, cannot do many tasks autonomously or we simply do not pay attention to their opinions or feelings. This is a mistake because we must remember that disability is not synonymous with disability in any sense.

5. Avoid certain behaviors or phrases: You can’t, you don’t know, it will be very difficult for you, these are some phrases that we must eradicate if we want to properly relate to a person with a disability.

The specialist from the Carrión Institute also commented that, in Peru, strategies that promote the inclusion of people with disabilities have not been carried out or created, therefore it is important that we all do our part by showing an attitude based on respect, empathy and active listening to improve dialogue and interaction among all.

