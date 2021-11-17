You breathe fresh air

Even with good ventilation, the air inside does not compare with the outside (although, in places like CDMX you may have to be more strategic about it). There is different research that indicates that poor air quality affects productivity. And although in theory you can eliminate polluting sources from the air, it is not something you can easily control either.

Another factor to consider is the aromatic. Who doesn’t find it inspiring and relaxing to work surrounded by the scents of nature? The closest thing you can achieve indoors is lighting a scented candle or using essential oils, but to be honest, there is no point of comparison.

You benefit from the sunlight

It is not known exactly why it happens, but exposure to sunlight increases serotonin levels, which in turn improves mood, is calming and increases concentration, things that we definitely need to make the workday more bearable.

Makes you break with the routine

Working in the same place all day stalls you both physically and mentally. Environmental changes in your work environment make you think differently and adopt new perspectives. Being outside stimulates your mental processes and helps you find more creative solutions to the problems and situations you face at work.

The unpredictable factor

We need a certain level of environmental stability when working, of course. That is why the offices are roofed, almost immune to climatic circumstances, and most of them have a regulated temperature. And although that works (we don’t want to work with the computer in the rain, obviously), it is also true that that degree of predictability is boring. Working outside makes your environment become a little more dynamic and spontaneous with changes in light, falling leaves, passing animals … basically, they integrate you into the natural flow of the world.

It’s easier to flow

One of the best things that can happen to you in work life is to achieve the famous state of fluency or flow state, on which you focus so much that everything seems to unfold with impressive ease. A study from the University of South Queensland highlighted that “engaging in safe natural contexts” makes it easier to get into a state of fluency.