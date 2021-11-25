Next December 1 will be a day of celebration. One where anime fans will have at their disposal one of the most anticipated adaptations of recent years. That’s right, I’m talking about the premiere of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean on Netflix. The sixth part of the manga created by Hirohiko Araki, will not only give the admirers of this work the opportunity to enjoy the bizarre adventures of Jolyne, but will also attract more than a clueless who for a long time his friends have bothered him. with a simple phrase: “you have to see Jojo’s”. In preparation for one of the biggest events of 2021 in this industry, here we tell you why you should see Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

We go in parts

Unlike other anime and manga, which focus on creating a continuous story with the same characters, Araki decided to take a different path. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure It is divided into parts, each with a new protagonist, villains, locations, tone and even gender. An example is Phantom Blood. The author’s first work introduces us to Jonathan Joestar, a refined young Englishman fighting vampires in Victorian times, and most of this work is based on a Bram Stoker-style horror. Secondly, Diamond is Unbreakable, Part Four, introduces us to Josuke Higashikata, a Japanese student who needs to solve a Scooby-Doo-like mystery inspired by Twin peaks in the summer of 1999. You never know exactly what to expect, but you can be sure that the experience will be unique.

From Hamon to Stands

Being an anime and manga belonging to the battle shonen genre, you can expect endless fights and confrontations. While the first two parts of Jojo’s had a system known as Hamon, which uses the power of the sun to destroy vampires, starting with Stardust crusaders the famous Stands entered the scene. These are spirits that people use to fight. The interesting thing is that this goes beyond just ghosts that hit hard and that’s it. There are some that work remotely, there are others that are simply a GPS or a person’s hair. Along with this, each Stand has a name that is a clear reference to certain bands, such as Steely Dan, Pink Floyd, Prince and more. I’m sure someone started listening to a group just because the mangaka included them in some way or another in their work. This gave Araki the freedom to present us with situations that you will not find elsewhere. I am not kidding when I say that my favorite matchup is just a game of poker, but it is the most heartfelt game of poker in history.

Jojo poses

One of the most striking sections of all Jojo’s is its artistic direction. Few mangakas boast of having galleries in Japan, but only Hirohiko Araki had a presentation dedicated to his work at the Louvre in France. While their early years as artists were influenced by First of the North StarFrom the fourth part on, we saw a change to slimmer models, with a focus on presenting characters that look like something out of a painting or a fashion magazine. This has not only substantially elevated her position as an artist, but has earned her collaborations with clothing brands like Gucci on multiple occasions. Each of their designs is unique, the extravagant clothing manages to stand out at first glance. Giorno and Josuke (from part eight) immediately stand out for their androgynous form. While Jonathan, Joseph and Jotaro stand out for being giant walls of muscle. Panels like all the Johnny Joestar close-ups in part seven seem sculpted by a Renaissance man. It is art and something that has been recognized worldwide. Sure, don’t forget the poses, which have become their own meme, have substantially elevated his entire work, and anyone who defines himself as a Jojo’s fan has tried at least once to imitate these poses.

A fantastic anime

So far most of the reasons are directed at the manga and Araki’s original vision. However, the adaptation by David Productions also deserves a round of applause. Not only did this studio provide us with an anime that pays a great tribute to Jojo’s, creating great replicas of some of the most iconic panels, but each possible section substantially elevates the experience. The story has a couple of enhancements that take future events into account, more scenes are added, and some are changed to support the narrative structure. The animation is first rate, managing to capture the essence of the black and white pages, bringing them to life with different colors that vary to emphasize a moment of action or rarity. The music is not even said. I don’t think I can live without Jotaro and Giorno songs that were composed by Yugo Kanno. Similarly, each of the voice actors manages to perfectly encapsulate their character. Daisuke Ono was born to play the protagonist of Stardust crusaders.

Is this a reference to Jojo’s?

More than its emblematic stories, charismatic characters, beautiful designs or any other section, it is very likely that you already know about Jojo’s thanks to its memes. Araki’s work is a machine that is responsible for creating memes. From the famous “to be continued”, through the Kono Dio Da, to the jokes that only fans understand, such as “It just works”, this manga and anime are built on the basis of popular culture, so many of the jokes that have emerged over the years are simply a response to the same play. As if that were not enough, the fans have been in charge of expanding each phrase as if it were some kind of disease for which there is no vaccine. I am sure that there will come a point in human existence where just existing can be considered a reference to this work. Perhaps without knowing at the moment you are using a joke that originated in this anime, and you have not even realized it.

This is the best time to be a fan of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Not only will it be released on December 1 Stone ocean, the sixth part of the manga, but Araki is already working on a new part for the manga. To top it off, two spin-offs are on the way, and it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Bandai Namco decides to announce a new game.