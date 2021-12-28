Dec 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM CET

EFE

Three Girona footballers and two members of the coaching staff that he heads Michel Sanchez have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Catalan entity reported on Tuesday.

Through its social networks, Girona also explained that the club has “quickly” activated the LaLiga health protocol and that the five affected people are “isolated and in quarantine at their private homes.”

After closing the first round in sixth place, in promotion positions for promotion to First, with a victory against Burgos (3-1), the Catalan team will resume LaLiga SmartBank visiting Huesca, this Sunday.