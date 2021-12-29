EFE.- The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office reported this Tuesday that it detained five policemen for being the alleged perpetrators of the forced disappearance of the Former mayor of the municipality of Tepetzintla and current official of the State Water Commission (CAEV), Crescencio Vera Vidal.

These are police officers from the municipality of Álamo, who are accused of the disappearance of Crescencio Vera Vidal, who served as director of the CAEV in the municipality of Cazones when the event occurred last March.

The State Attorney General’s Office detailed that they executed arrest warrants against Alfonso “N”, Gilberto “N”, Noé “N”, Francisco “N” and Santiago “N”, who served as active elements of the Municipal Police.

The officers were transferred to the Pacho Viejo penitentiary, one of the main in the state, where a judge will determine their legal status.

Vera Vidal was reported as missing since March 17 of this year and his children had succeeded in getting the UN Committee Against Forced Disappearance issue an “urgent action” on behalf of the official.

Faced with the omission and inaction of local and state authorities, they turned to international bodies to demand the search for Vera Vidal.

For this reason, the UN Committee Against Forced Disappearance issued the “urgent action” 1014/2021 addressed to the Mexican State on behalf of the disappeared, notified the first days of April.

The disappearance of the former mayor and the participation of the Police illustrate the crisis of disappearances and human rights that the Mexican Government itself has recognized.

The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) counts more than 95,000 missing persons and admitted that there are 52,000 unidentified bodies in mass graves and in state morgues.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Of this total, about 20,000 disappearances have occurred so far in mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who assumed the Presidency in December of 2018.

In addition, the current governor of Veracruz, the morenista Cuitláhuac García, faces accusations from deputies and senators of his own party for the abuse of authority and the violence that prevails in the state.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed