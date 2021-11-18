Nov 18, 2021 at 00:53 CET

Traditionally, the winter market has been a want and cannot, but this January 1, 2022 promises to be very different from previous ones. The pandemic has made many players want to exhaust their contracts to the end avoiding options for renewaland opting for the transfer premiums, keeping them the money and not the clubs that exchange them. Now, this practice can have very short legs because there are clubs that prefer to close players than to leave them in the air to be auctioned. You already know the old saying of “Better a bird in hand than a hundred flying.”

Below we analyze the situation of five players who for one reason or another will be a trending topic during the winter market. Without a doubt we are talking about world stars who would like to try something different from what they live in their current clubs, where their disenchantment with the entity is the order of the day.

STERLING

The British player, one of the sensations of the last European Championship, does not want to be left out of the Qatar World Cup and for this he needs a few minutes that he currently does not have in a Manchester City where minutes are very expensive. The winger has been linked to a Barça without money, but also to English clubs that want to find a bargain wanting to silence the critics. At 26 years old, the player is clear that he does not want to continue under Guardiola for another minute.

ISCO

Disappeared from the Real Madrid line-ups since last September 25, the Malaga native ends his contract in the summer of 2022. The white club will try to place him in this winter market and avoid paying him half of his token. There were suitors in summer like AC Milan or Seville of his friend Lopetegui. The player must show that inactivity has not taken its toll and that he is still fit to be decisive in the team he goes to.

LUUK DE JONG

The whim of Koeman that now Xavi Hernández does not want even in painting. He is a rough striker who does not adapt to the game proposal that Barça wants and who will be returned to the team that owns his rights – Sevilla – where he also does not wait for minutes with Rafa Mir and En-Nesiry taking the minutes. Surely some team from the lower part of the First Division will want to acquire a striker who in his time at PSV was the top scorer in the Dutch league.

POGBA

The French says that he will not renew for United and the Red Devils are not an NGO. They will want to get some money for the wayward midfielder who in form is one of the best in the world. His agent Mino Raiola is crouched waiting for him to be released from his Manchester contract to start a continental bidding. The footballer could leave earlier if United finds a buyer who is willing to put up with all his talent, but also his many eccentricities.

CAVANI

The Uruguayan has it in Chinese with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. He has barely played 274 minutes all season with his club and there are top teams who trust his abilities. Barça, without going any further, has been interested in his profile to replace Kun Agüero, but let’s not forget an Inter Milan that is also looking for a goal and a Chelsea that does not look with reservations at a veteran profile like his. Cavani finishes his contract next summer and it would be very easy for a big man to get out.