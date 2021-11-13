Although always we can choose an umbrella or even a bucket hat, the best way not to get home soaked when a downpour falls is to wear a good raincoat.

A garment that transports us directly to our childhood -when stepping on puddles was not a risky sport- but that can be a good signing to give color to our autumn outfits. Proof of this are these five models of different styles, brands and budgets for sale on Amazon:





The first of our options is the signature Only, a water green raincoat with a hood and a straight cut silhouette. The color and aesthetics is perfect to wear in our looks casual, but we can also give a groundbreaking touch to an office style (imagine tailored pants and a vest with this raincoat).

We can also find it in other shades such as black, gray or mustard, but both this choice and the size may vary in price. It is available on Amazon from 35.25 euros.

Only Onlsally Women’s Raincoat CC Otw Rain Jacket





If we want to fill the Rainy days, a yellow raincoat is the ideal option. Such a cheerful choice that it will combine ideally with our favorite jeans and with high-top boots in the most classic Hunter style.

The model in question that has conquered us is this one from Helly Hansen that has a matching button closure, hood and belt to mark the silhouette. We can find it on Amazon from 61.49 euros (the price varies depending on the size we choose).

Helly Hansen W Kirkwall Raincoat Jacket, Women





If we are fond of the sports trend or athleisure, we sure find this style raincoat interesting oversize signed by Adidas. A parka-type design at knee height that is made from recycled fabrics, so in addition to protecting ourselves from the rain with style, we take care of the environment.

The raincoat, available in a wide variety of colors, features the classic three stripes of the house on the back and we can find it on Amazon from 86 euros.

adidas W Urban Prk Rr Jacket Ladies





If we live in a place where the rain appears practically by surprise on a regular basis, we may be interested in opting for a garment foldable that we can always carry in the bag.

This is the case with this hooded raincoat, capable of folding to such an extent that it fits into a small bag (integrated into the raincoat itself). We find it in a lot of colors available, but we especially love this camel color – because it reminds us of the versatility of a trench– from 32.69 euros.

Freesmily Elegant long raincoat with a waterproof hood for women.





With casual aesthetics and a fabric capable of protecting us not only from the rain, but also from the wind, we have this raincoat of Helly Hansen. A hip design with a straight cut and adjustable hood that is as simple as it is timeless.

The zippered design also has gathered cuff sleeves and adjustable hems. It is available in a wide variety of colors (one of them even with a faded effect print), although the price varies depending on our choice from 68.22 euros.

Helly Hansen Jpn Regenjacke Rain Jacket Ladies





Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without leaving Amazon and in a different category of products, we record three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 64.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1500W, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 49.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, Amazon.