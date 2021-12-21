In full It was Covid, all precautions are essential, which does not prevent us from enjoying the holidays reuniting with friends and family, we just need to be a little more careful. Get tested before dinner, wear a mask when playing and always keep our glass under control.

Something that as the number of drinks increases becomes more complicated but has an easy solution, having it identified with a simple cup marker, like any of these we found on Amazon:

First of all, if we want to personalize each glass to the maximum (quite a detail if we have time) and not cause confusion, we can choose to write the name of the person on each glass. In this way, we decorate the table in a much more personal way and even assign the place to each guest.

For this we have listed these marker-type markers suitable for ceramics and glass, in different colors -eight specifically that even include gold and silver, very appropriate for these parties- that we find on Amazon for only 7.78 euros.





WINE GLASS MARKERS-8 Markers-Serve for Ceramic-Personalize Guest Drinks

Since cider or cocktail glasses are wide they need a specific and flexible type of marker, in this case we have found these silicone ones in the shape of a bracelet with different colors. An ideal also for quite resistant bottles because being made of rubber it adapts to the thickness of each silhouette.

We can find them on Amazon, where they have an average rating of 4.3 stars, on sale in a pack of 24 pieces today for only 13.99 euros (shipping on time for Christmas included, as long as you are a Prime customer).





24 Pieces Beverage Markers, Silicone Cup Markers, Cup Markers, Glass Silicone Beverage Markers Wine Glass Labels for Home Bar Party

Simple and very practical are these colored ring-shaped markers in stainless steel, specially designed for wine glasses (since the width of the ring is ideal for the thickness of the lower part of the glass).

In this case, these are the most sold marker rings on Amazon (with a total of 4.7 stars among more than 1000 buyers). They are presented on a rod to have them all well located and occupying the minimum space when you are not using them. We find them on sale for 10.73 7.50 euros.





Tescoma JGO 12 Rings Colors MARKERS Glasses UNO Wine, Stainless Steel

One of the perfect options for Christmas is this complete pack of 12 rings with different pendants with Christmas motifs. Bows, sleighs, reindeer and Christmas trees, each one different to place at the base of the crown and identify ours at a glance.

The rings are made of a zinc alloy and carbon steel that will not rust, erode or discolor even if they get wet (something that is sure to happen). They have the black Amazon’s Choices label and we found it for only 14.99 euros.





12PCS Wine Glass Charms Rings Bookmark Christmas Party Bar Table Decorations

Finally, an ideal option to entertain not only adults, but also the little ones in the house (who must have their soda glass identified as well as the older ones). A pack of 11 silicone pieces in the shape of a squirrel or shark, each one in a color that we can place on the edge of the glass thanks to its clip-shaped design.





11 Pieces Silicone Cup Marker Identifier, Wine Glass Marker Silicone Cup Markers for Party Bar Table Decorations Home Use

The flexible design adapts to all types of glasses, from the finest wine glassware, to cider glasses or thick glass goblets, even in ceramic mugs of considerable thickness. It is available on Amazon for 11.89 euros.

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

