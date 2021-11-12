Five outstanding monitors: from 165hz to the cheapest laptops - prices, quotas and availability in Argentina

If you are looking for a new screen, we show you a list of five teams, from the top to a cheap laptop. Find out how and where to get them. Know all the details In this note!

The diversity of monitors on the market is increasing, and the offer is fully adapted to all the needs that consumers need. From gamers HD screens that reach 144Hz refresh rate, to extremely comfortable and functional portable monitors, ideal for notebooks or for a setup where there is little room for a monitor. Know all the variety and where to get them on the website of Maycam.

One of the best options to play at the highest level and with the best quality is the Asus Vg278 gaming monitor. This is a 27-inch screen, which has a 1920 × 1080 FHD resolution and a 144hz refresh rate. In addition, it has the Adaptive-Sync technology of the brand. This device has a price of $ 69,759 on the website of Maycam.

The Gamer Redragon Jade monitor It is another viable option for users looking for a new gaming screen. This has very similar characteristics to the previous one, since it is 27 inches, is FHD and reaches 165hz of refreshment. In addition, it is curved and is compatible with the technology of AMD Freesync. On the page of Maycam can be found at a cost of $ 63,899.

Also, another option with the same specifications is the Gamer Monitor Msi Optix. With a 27-inch Samsung curved LED panel, which reaches a Full HD resolution. What makes this screen stand out and makes it one of the best options for gaming is the refresh rate, which reaches 165hz. Additionally, it supports AMD FreeSync image enhancement technology. With these features, this monitor costs $ 63,250 on Maycam.

Now, there are portable display options. On the one hand, there is the Asus Mb16ac Gamer Monitor, which is one of the best laptops on the market, as it has an FHD resolution with a size of 15.6 inches and a USB Type-C connection. This can be purchased for $ 48,277.

Finally, a more affordable and portable option is the Asus Mb168b. This is a 15.6 ”HD monitor with a single cable for data transmission and power, which needs its cover to be able to position it vertically or horizontally. This screen It can be purchased on the Maycam website for $ 24,730.

These are some of the highest quality gaming monitor and portable display options that can be found on the page of Maycam. If these alternatives are not what you are looking for, on the web there are more options with different specifications.

