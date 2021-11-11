The month of November is advancing at full speed. And with it, the countdown to Christmas begins. And with it comes one of the classics of this era: Advent calendars. If you doubt, year after year, lego advent calendar are all the rage among their fans.

With them, the smallest of the house, in addition to discounting the days until Christmas, can awaken their creativity and the building spirit by discovering each day a surprise, an object from their series, movie or minifigures of their favorite Lego characters.

A Lego Marvel calendar with The Avengers as protagonists





The novelty of this year from Lego will delight fans of the Marvel Universe, as it has as protagonists The Avengers. With this advent calendar, the little ones (and the not so little ones) will be able to create adventures with the help of super heroes such as Iron Man, Spider Man, the Widow

Black, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos and Nick Fury. (30.48 euros).

Also, hidden in the calendar windows is a ten objects and accessories from the Marvel universe. And on the last day, the 24th, when you open the window you will find one of the most powerful objects in the universe. What will it be?

LEGO 76196 Marvel The Avengers: 2021 Advent Calendar with Spider-Man and Iron Man for Kids +7 Years

Lego City Advent Calendar





For those little builders who love to design and grow cities, the Lego City Advent Calendar ($ 19.99) is your go-to. With this calendar they will be able to go building his own city day by day thanks to the characters of the lego city tv series: Adventures in the City.

Figures like Top Hat Tom, Bob, Betty, Sam Grizzled, Shirley Keeper, Fendrich, and a buildable snowman that looks like Duke DeTain appear in the calendar windows. And in addition, they will be able to build the city on a playmat that represents a snowy city.

LEGO 60303 City: Advent Calendar 2021, Children Ages 5 and Up, with Game Board and 6 Mini Figures

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar





The advent calendar of Harry Potter (25.19 euros) has magic. The 24 windows hide objects, minifigures and accessories inspired by the adventures of the most popular wizard. In the windows of the calendar could not miss the characters of this saga.

In addition to Harry Potter himself, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley and Griphook will appear on the tabs. Movie fans too they will be able to recreate scenesLike the Hogwarts letters coming through the chimney, the entry into the Gringotts vault for the gold, the collection of Harry’s school supplies and the encounter with the owl Hedwig. Also includes 2 random wizard card tiles (16 total to collect).

LEGO 76390 Harry Potter Advent Calendar for 2021, Christmas Toy and Gift for Children from 7 Years Old with 6 Mini Figures

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar





If you are a fan of the Star Wars saga, you cannot stop buying this advent calendar (30.48 euros) full of figures and objects inspired by the second season of the saga. On the calendar you will find surprises like the Mandalorian and the Child (Grogu), also known as Baby Yoda, a scout trooper, a stormtrooper, a Tusken bandit, IG-11, and an IT-O interrogator droid.

LEGO 75307 Star Wars, 2021 Advent Calendar, Children’s Building Set, The Mandalorian for 6 Year Olds

Lego Friends Advent Calendar





With the Lego Friends advent calendar (21.99 euros) you can start recreating at home the typical Christmas scenes set in Heartlake city, building a small Christmas tree with Lego bricks, around which the five micro-characters that are hidden behind the calendar windows can gather.

In addition, the little ones will find miniature models, which can be used for decoration, such as a mixer with a lifting arm, a rolling pin and an oven with a hinged door to bake traditional sweets. There are also figures of a kitten and a puppy, buildable winter toys, such as a sled and a snowboard; and a piano and a robot with a remote control.

LEGO 41690 Friends: 2021 Advent Calendar, Christmas Toy for Boys and Girls with 5 Micro Dolls

