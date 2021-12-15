Sometimes you don’t have to spend a fortune to come up with really practical kitchen gadgets. It is the case of timers, a tool as simple as it is useful -especially if we are confused- that does not represent a significant investment.

In addition, it can be an ideal way to give a fun touch to our kitchen, as shown by these five original (and a bit crazy) models that we have booked on Amazon for less than 15 euros:

The first of our fun options is this mechanical timer in the shape of a Italian coffee maker or the classic Moka. If we ignore the slightly old-fashioned description that it is perfect for housewives, it is a gadget as nice as it is practical (especially if we are clueless and skip the times to the bullfighting).

It is also available with other silhouettes ranging from a retro dough mixer, to a vintage grinder or an American coffee maker. We have it available on Amazon for only 14.14 euros.





The most original is this timer -ideal for houses with children or not so small that they enjoy as such- with a live race starring a squirrel chasing an acorn (yes, in the purest Ice Age style) and with a final bell when it reaches it, that is, when the preset time runs out.

In addition, it has a magnetic design so we can place it in the oven, on the refrigerator door or even on the wall to always have it at hand. It is available on Amazon for only 11.59 euros (shipping before Christmas included).





Much more traditional and very similar to the famous MasterChef rejo it’s this visual timer with a 60 minute countdown that works by hand. It has a round design of 7.8 centimeters, with a suction cup on the back to be able to stick it on any surface (including the oven or the refrigerator).

Once the set time expires, an alarm sounds in a few seconds and the simple design is easy to understand even for the children in the house. We find it for sale on Amazon for 13.97 euros.





With the funniest penguin shape, we have one of the cheapest timers, this Kikkerland for only 7 euros. The timer is very simple, it has a stainless steel mechanism that makes the penguin spin for 60 minutes and a bell-like alarm at the end.

An ideal option to have it in the kitchen if we have small children, so that they also participate and that has a size of 8.5 x 7.5 x 6 centimeters that occupies the minimum.





Finally, a somewhat more specific timer but one that inveterate clueless people like me will find very practical: it is an egg-shaped timer, precisely to put it in the saucepan when we want to make hard-boiled eggs (or not so much).





The egg works in a very simple way, with heat, changing its tone to indicate the hardness of the eggs and if they are ready to be removed from the fire or not (without mechanisms or anything like that). It is available on Amazon from only [10,99 euros.](https://amzn.to/31VTrZo) ## Featured products And you are encouraged to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier. ** The favorite oil-free fryer: ** The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros [59,99 euros](https://amzn.to/3nopxUp).

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 39.99 euros.





