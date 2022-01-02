If our favorite person’s dream is to grow their own vegetables and spices at home, it is a great idea to get a kit of vegetable patch. There are as many types as growing possibilities, for indoor, outdoor, for balconies or even automatic.

In Amazon we have found several interesting examples, which also have urgent shipping just in time for Reyes, in case we are to leave everything at the last minute …

The first of our options is this indoor garden in the purest Masterchef style. A smartgarden With 12 cultivation pods to grow in the kitchen (or any other room in the house), with LED growth lamp and automatic irrigation system. An ideal way to grow vegetables, fruits or spices.

This iDoo comes with a germination kit and we found it on Amazon – where it has the best-seller label and an average note of 4.4 stars among more than 1,200 buyers – for 129.99 euros.





iDoo Indoor Garden, 12 Indoor Garden Pods and LED Grow Light, Smart Garden with Automatic Timer, Height Adjustable, ID-IG301 Germination Kit

Much more traditional and perfect for those who want to go one step further, is this urban garden in the form of a galvanized cart on wheels. A perfect option for those with a terrace or garden (its measurements are 38 x 94 x 78 centimeters).

It is an ideal garden to grow flowers, plants, herbs, fruits and vegetables comfortably thanks to its raised to a very practical height. We can find it on Amazon -where it has the black label of recommendation of the house- for 98.24 euros.





KHOMO GEAR Urban Garden Elevated Galvanized Cart for Home Growing Plants Fruits Vegetables Terrace Garden Indoor Outdoor – Black

Another of the best sellers is this vintage-style urban garden (it comes presented in a super retro wooden box) that is perfect to give to a gardening lover. A complete kit for growing basil, parsley, tomato, zucchini and baby leaves seeds that also includes substrate and fertilizer.

Although it is a more complex option than the previous ones, it comes with instructions to be able to do it step by step. In addition, it is one of the cheapest, we find it for sale on Amazon for only 26.80 euros.





Urban garden – Vintage garden – Batlle

An ideal option to enjoy with the family and to grow in small spaces (such as mini terraces or balconies), is this mini vintage urban cherry tomato garden. A complete kit with seeds and everything you need to sow these healthy and delicious organic tomatoes.

The kit even comes with wooden signs and is one more decorative element in the house. We find it on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.1 stars and the black label of recommendation for only 28.97 euros.





Mini Vintage Urban Garden of Cherry Tomatoes – Organic Seeds from Spain – Complete Kit to Grow Cherry Tomatoes at Home.

If the person in question is not an expert in cultivation and we want them to start small (to make sure they are good at it, basically), nothing better than this original kit for growing oyster mushrooms on recycled coffee waste.

An experience that promises to be easy, fun and sustainable, just water from time to time. The kit contains everything you need for three harvests – approximately 700 grams in total – that germinate in approximately 15 days. We found it on Amazon for only 21.90 euros.





Reset | Self-cultivation kit | Oyster mushrooms on recycled coffee scraps

