An investigation published in the scientific repository biorXiv, where the texts have not yet been submitted to review by other experts, analyzed the severity of the disease caused by Ómicron, according to the EFE agency on Wednesday, December 29.

No animal model can predict “with absolute certainty” the consequences of infection in humans, but the results “strongly suggest” that the clinical consequences of infection in people by Omicron may “be less profound,” the study indicates.

The COVID wave dipped relatively quickly in South Africa

Another figure that invites some hope is the fact that last week cases in South Africa, the country where the Omicron variant was first detected, fell by around 30%, according to data from the latest WHO epidemiological report. .

“We are confident that cases will decline in other countries as they have in South Africa,” said the WHO Director of Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan, who was also optimistic for the coming months, provided that it continues. the race for a more equal distribution of vaccines.

“It is difficult for the virus to be completely eliminated, but it will possibly change to a lower level transmission pattern, causing occasional outbreaks in unvaccinated populations,” predicted the Irish expert.