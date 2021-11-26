Christmas movie classics are a part of every Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Nobody knows why, but suddenly Films that we would not bear at another time of the year become endearing due to the date. From the stories we know as children, to reinvented classics, the truth is that watching Christmas movies is an essential part of a good celebration. And it is because of the capacity of the great looks to the goodness, the dreams and the hope, they are more pertinent than ever in the most beloved dates. For this reason, the Christmas movies on Netflix are already more than ready and more so now that these dates are coming forward each year more and more.

Even if you are not a lover of this curious subgenre or you are not very fond of the celebration. In the end, the vast majority of us we finished the day of Christmas and New Year’s Eve in front of the television. Much more today when platforms offer an endless collection of classics and premieres for all tastes.

And the big celebrations a month away, what better time to start deciding what your perfect marathon will be? Netflix especially, offers you the opportunity to enjoy hits, classics and new additions to the long list of films in this curious subgenre. A tribute to lovers of great happy endings with a Christmas context, reconciliations and also, the classic stories that everyone loves. To save you work, we leave you a quick list of movies that you can see right now in the catalog.

’48 Christmas wishes’

Things can get chaotic at the North Pole as Christmas approaches. Especially when two careless and clumsy elves are about to ruin this time of year almost unintentionally. In 48 hours they will have to straighten out the mess that threatens the happiest night for the children of the world. Too they should learn about the meaning of a date that remembers love, solidarity and kindness.

Too cheesy Netflix Christmas movie? How about we tell you that it finally gives explanation to the history of the letters to Santa Claus?

‘I’ll be home for Christmas’

Jackie (Mena Suvari) is a paralegal with a fair amount of ambition and dreams. She is also a dedicated mother and with all the best intentions to spend the most fun Christmas with her daughter Gracie (Giselle Eisenberg). But amidst pinned plans, it will all fall apart when his father arrives to join the celebration. The novelty? Nobody invited this good man on such a special date.

Does this Netflix Christmas movie have a plot that doesn’t convince you? What if we tell you that James Brolin directs and stars in it?

‘The Grinch’ (2000 version)

The green and grumpiest neighbor of Villa Who takes very badly the frustration of being excluded from the splendid Christmas celebrations of the town. Or rather, having excluded himself due to a painful past. But all that will take a backseat when The Grinch decides that the time has come to do justice? When chaos breaks out, Who Villa will wake up on Christmas night with a new story to tell.

Based on the beloved work of Doctor Seuss, it is also a collection of curious decisions. Played by Jim Carrey, The Grinch becomes an operetta villain in search of redemption. And the happy town at your feet will not be as idyllic as it seems.

Are you not for these green adventures inside Netflix Christmas movies? What if we tell you that Sir Anthony Hopkins is the narrator in his subtitled version?

‘Christmas Chronicles (I and II)’

One day Santa Claus crashed his sleigh (considerably spectacularly) to the surprise of two heartbroken brothers. And what started as an apparent accident? it will end up being the greatest lesson in family love. On its second delivery from this Netflix Christmas movie, Santa Claus returns with more story to tell and his splendid wife as second in command.

Is none of that enough for you? Two facts that you will love. This new millennium Santa Claus is played by Kurt Russell, who exudes charisma in every smile. And in his second part, he comes in the company of his wife, Goldie Hawn. Still not very convinced? The director is Chris Columbus, the man who brought Harry Potter to the movie world.

‘Princess Swap’ (2018)

Over the past five years, and with the help of Netflix Christmas movies, Vanessa Hudgens has become the queen of movies Christmas streaming. And it all started when she played a pastry chef with an eerie resemblance to a crown princess. When both decide to turn their lives around in the middle of Christmas, everything will turn into a delicious chaos garnished with cake and smiles.