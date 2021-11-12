We know that during the summer time there is an I don’t know what in the environment that makes one dare with everything and more. Do not let the drop in temperatures make that good roll disappear from your day to day. Manicure can help us to revive a style and street style shows us five designs totally disparate perfect to put into practice from now on.

Simple flowers that are accompanied by details of strass

When in doubt, the floral print always works. Minimal type with small white designs, details of strass they will end up captivating. It’s a quick and easy design to recreate.

Mwoot 3000Pcs (2 Boxes) Nail Art Rhinestones Kit with Tweezer, Multicolor Horse Eye Rhinestones and Round Flat Black Gems for Nail Art Decorations Craft

An autumnal French manicure

French manicure is a safe bet, however fashionable girls inspire us to innovate with very little. Instead of opting for a white tip, this manicure is dressed in a brown tone and is adorned with minimal white details that contrast with the nude.

OPI Nail Laquer – Nail Polish Lasting Up to 7 Days, Professional Manicure Effect, ‘You Don’t Know Jacques!’ Brown – 15 ml

A perfect design for those who love asymmetries

With various shades of blue we can create a unique, fun, original and very simple manicure. Creating contrast with the colors, a large circle of the opposite color randomly decorates our nails.

Essie Nail Polish, Shade: 093 Mezmerised

The time has come to smile at all hours

Causing a furor and becoming a trend, the smile will continue to be present in many manicures. If you want to make a difference with a pop touch, this 90s symbol is the solution. Combine it on a glitter background and the end result will be unbeatable.

Maybelline Color Show All Access 422 Pave The Way Glitter Nail Polish – Nail Polish (Pave the Way, Glitter, 1 pc (s), 25mm, 68mm, 25mm)

Make a difference with very little

If you are one of those who wants to make a difference with very little, here is a design that continues to triumph. Choosing our two favorite shades, we will dress the lunula area in one color and the free edge in another. The result? Breaker.

OPI Nail Laquer – Nail Polish Lasting Up to 7 Days, Professional Manicure Effect, ‘Gelato On My Mind’ Blue – 15 ml





Mavala – Color Nail Polish

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Main photo | Instagram @collagevintage

Photos | Instagram @overglowedit, @thehangedit, @julychildjewellery