The squat is one of the most complete exercises when it comes to working legs. At Vitónica we have spoken on countless occasions about how important it is to train the lower body with these types of exercises.

This time we are going to stop at 5 alternatives to the conventional squat. At the end of the day, each of the alternatives has a series of common points that we must take into account when performing squats.

Some general recommendations for squatting





First of all, it is super important that let’s keep our back always straight and that we do not load the tension in the lumbar part. since in this way what we will do is load this area and run the risk of suffering an injury.

Another point that we must bear in mind is that It is not advisable to arch your back too much when lifting with the load, since we will tend to load, again, the lumbar area, which can be at risk.

Leg and back placement is essential to perform any squat or squat exercise well.

Leg placement is important whenever we do squats, since it is important that we secure ourselves well by the soles of the feet on the ground, for the correct execution of each movement and activation of the leg muscles.

Like the placement of the feet, we have to take into account that lknees must not bear tensionWell, if this happens, we can hurt this joint and suffer damage over time. To avoid this, it is good that we do not block them when lifting the load and that when descending, the tip of the feet is always more forward than the knees. To do this, it will be enough to carry your butt further back on the descent.

On the descent, always the depth will have a lot to do with the flexibility that each of us has. Not all of us are capable of making a descent that is too deep. This should not frustrate us, since the important thing is to activate the muscles of the legs and perform each exercise correctly.

As we have highlighted on countless previous occasions, we always the correct performance of the exercise must be prioritized over that of the load we use. In the case of the legs, this is more important, since several joints are very involved, which can be damaged if we do not do it well.

Having seen this, let’s stop at the variants that we want to present on this occasion, and that will serve to enrich the leg training routines.

Conventional squat, a classic that cannot be missed

First of all we are going to stop at the conventional squat. To do this, we will stand looking straight ahead, with our backs straight. The feet flat on the ground, and the legs slightly apart (with an opening a little greater than the width of the hips).

In this position, we can carry the load on the shoulders or without load. In this position, what we are going to do is focus on the leg muscles, which are the ones who must endure all the exercise. That is why they are the ones who will intervene at all times.

It is important to keep your back straight. To do this, we will take the butt backwards on the descent

To get it, on the descent we’ll take our butt back, in order to keep your back straight and work the right muscles. It is important to take care that the knees do not exceed the tip of the feet on the descent. If the spine arches outwards, it means that we are descending too much, and our flexibility does not allow us a deeper descent. In this case, we will get to that point.

Sumo squats to work abductors

As a second alternative we are going to focus on the sumo squat. This type is characterized because the legs will be more open, since the highest incidence will be in the abductors. To do this, we are going to take the load to the center, as we will grab it with both hands between the legs.

To do this, we will face the front, the back will remain straight at all times. The arms will grab the load, which can be a dumbbell or kettlebell. Legs will be wider than normal, and feet flat on the ground.

The legs will be more open than normal and the load will be carried to the center of the legs, since the action will focus on the abductors

In this position, what we will do is descend. For this, what we are going to do is bring your butt back, while bending your knees and we descend. The abductors and glutes are the muscles that we are going to work with the most force in this exercise.

Pistol squat, perfect for the more advanced

Third we will stop at pistol squat. It is a more complex exercise and requires a previous base and control of the body and strength. In this case we will not need a load, with our body it will be used to carry out this exercise.

First of all, it is necessary have a good balance. For this we must see that the ankle has good flexibility and strength, as it will be the one that withstands all the tension, since one leg will be resting on the ground, while the other we will keep it elevated. It is important to look for the center of gravity, which will be aligning the hip with the ankle, when we bend the knee.

Having a good balance and a good prior technique is essential for the correct performance of this exercise. It is one of the more difficult alternatives to the conventional squat

The pistol consists of carry your entire body weight forward for balance and to be able to rise through the action of the leg muscles. For this, the stretched leg will be forward, and the supported one will withstand the tension. To improve the elevation, we will throw our back forward and our arms in front, to rise in this position.

It is not a simple exercise, and requires constant technique and practice to achieve good results. We recommend doing it at the beginning by leaning your butt on a chair, to gradually gain strength, to get it done completely.

Side squat

As a fourth alternative we will carry out the side squat. It is a simpler variant. The load in this case will be a dumbbell or kettlebell that we will hold with both hands in front, at chest height. We will stand in front, with our back straight at all times.

Leg placement is essential in this exercise. To do this, we are going to start with the legs slightly more apart than the hips. In this posture, one of the legs we are going to move away more laterallyso that it is almost completely stretched out.

One of the legs will be more stretched laterally than the other, so that the work is carried out laterally.

At this moment what we will do is descend, but we will bring our butt back, to keep our back straight and achieve the desired effect on the leg muscles. We will do this same route with both legs, since we will stretch one, while we will keep the other in a more normal position.

Bulgarian squat, to increase tension in glutes and quadriceps

As a fifth alternative we are going to stop at the bulgarian squat. For this we will need a bench on which to support one of the feet, the one that will be high throughout the exercise. It’s a good way to work your quads and glutes.

To do this, we will stand in front, with a dumbbell on each side of the body, holding hands. One of the legs will be forward and resting on the ground. The other elevated and supported by the instep on the bench, while it is slightly bent at the knee.

One leg will be resting on the floor, the other on the bench to increase the tension of the exercise and achieve the best results.

In this position, what we will do is descend by bending the knee of the leg resting on the ground. It is important to keep the back straight and when descending we will lean it slightly forward to influence the buttocks more, and facilitate mobility. It is important that when descending, the knee does not exceed the tip of the foot that is on the ground, when it bends, since we run the risk of damaging the joint.

These five alternatives to the squat will help us to get legs in perfect condition, We will work practically all the muscles that make up this part of the body.

That is why it is good that we incorporate them into our training routines. Of course, we need to be aware of what we are doing and the effect that doing it wrong can have on our body. For it it will be enough to polish the technique and look at each moment in how we execute it.

