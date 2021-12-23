The bench press is a multi-joint exercise that, in case of working it correctly, allows us to obtain gains in muscle mass pectoral very high.

The problem with this exercise is that it is very technical and requires neat and controlled movements.

Some people who start in the gym and perform this exercise, tend to have one of these 5 errors that we comment on below.

Do not do the full tour

For an exercise to be done correctly, there has to be a full tour of these (except in some very specific cases).

The problem with this exercise is that if, for example, we only work 2/3 of the way, we will only get strong in that range. If a person begins to put kilos on the bar and happens to go beyond their normal range of travel, it can put so much stress on muscle mass and tissues that it can cause injury.





Open your elbows wide

Widening your elbows and not having good mobility can cause a very great stress on the shoulders, generating throughout the training sessions, a annoyance in these that it prevents us not only to do bench press, but other exercises.

Extend the wrists

The most efficient way to push the bar when we are on the bench, it is to maintain a good hand-wrist-arm-shoulder line of force.

If you do not have good strength in the hands and wrists, it is likely that an extension of the latter is generated, generating long-term problems.

If this happens to you, you may be putting more weight on it than you really can. lift efficiently, so we recommend that you lower the weight until you can maintain a good line of force and progress from that point with the best possible technique.





Go to failure without a spotter

Although it is not necessary to train with a companion, we do recommend that when you go to do a series to the limit, have a person behind you to help you lift the bar in case you cannot raise it.

Dropping the bar on your rib cage and making efforts to shake it off can damage your shoulders, elbows, and wrists.

Train hard, but safely.

Lower the bar very close to the clavicle

Although the journey of lowering it to the clavicle can be accommodated in certain moments of a preparation and in very experienced athletes, we do not recommend that beginners do it this way.

The most efficient way to lower the bar is to do it at the level of the nipples. With this we limit the tension and stress that our joints suffer.

