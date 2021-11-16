The Christmas and we have to think about the outfits for family dinners, meetings and reunions with friends (in addition to business lunches). In short, an endless number of events that you have to attend with our best clothes.

And in a perfect style, you have to take into account all the variables, including accessories or something as fundamental as the bag. To get it right, you have to choose an option comfortable, versatile and incidentally that we can carry with more than one look (This way we save on expenses). In Amazon we have found a whole selection of party bags, which meet all the conditions and these are some of our favorites:





The first option is undoubtedly a declaration of intentions, this mini bag by Pinko with the phrase No Pinko No Party. A black design with gold studs, patches and details (such as the central clasp on the closure) that is inevitably reminiscent of Furla designs and is the ideal size for a night out.

Plus, the choice of colors is so versatile that it will match most of our holiday outfits and will also look great with a simple pair of jeans. We found it on Amazon for 185 euros.

Pinko, Love Mini Top Handle Party CV for Women, One Size





But if you prefer a smaller option, one that allows us to basically carry the phone and little else (ideal for a festive night free of charges), this bag of Guess it can be perfection.

The black patent effect synthetic leather design has an elongated silhouette that adapts to most smartphones and a metallic chain in silver, so it is easy to combine it with almost any outfit. The signature logo appears on the flap as the true protagonist. We found it on Amazon for 80.46 euros.

Guess HWTY78-65680-BLA, Handbag. for Woman, Multicolor, OS





To break the dynamics of the black color a bit, we selected this bag of Valentino Piccadilly model. An option in red synthetic leather with golden details such as the fringes on the top flap and the metallic logo.

A model inspired by that of YLS that went viral several years ago, but which is still a safe bet for festive looks and therefore a very interesting option for Christmas, scores points for the very appropriate color for women. dates. We can find it on Amazon for 53.69 euros.

Valentino Piccadilly, Esquel. for Women, One size





With a more sugary aesthetic and something less preppy than usual, we have this Love moschino In black with the brand’s logo in graffiti style. An option that will not go unnoticed but nevertheless, it is very easy to combine (especially with an LBD).

A bag made of synthetic leather, which we can carry in the hand or across the body thanks to its golden metallic chain. In addition, its cane style gives us play in festive or more casual outfits. We find it reduced in the pre Black Friday offers today for 110 80.98 euros.

Love Moschino Collezione Autunno Inverno 2021, Women’s Crossbody Bag, One Size





If what we are looking for is a mini party bag In the traditional style, but with a different touch, this small rigid clutch with a semicircular shape may be our ideal option. It is an aged silver bag with a gold frame, so it combines with any garment – seriously, any – with the perfect size to carry it both in the hand and on the shoulder.

Undoubtedly the most versatile and timeless choice, which will not only be our ally in Christmas outfits, we can also take advantage of it in guest looks when spring arrives. We found it on Amazon for 41.63 euros.

SwankySwans Stacey, Women’s Clutch Bag, One Size





Photos | @mariafrubies, Amazon.