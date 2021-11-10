For many Mercadona It is the place to do the shopping and fill the fridge, for many others it is the place to be to find beauty products low-cost with a value for money unbeatable. Personally, I am a very fan of all their products, buying their news every month and trying everything that is in my supply (and is suitable for my skin). Today I show you my five beauty products that I have tried and I have liked the most.

Three products for the face (and neckline) that have become a must-have

I declare myself an absolute fan of the Mercadona cream section, I will not deny it. In my list of favorites there is a product that I recommend for the day to day, and it is none other than the firming neck and décolleté cream. With a consistent texture, it does not leave the skin greasy and is absorbed instantly. I started using it after the summer. Sometimes we leave the neckline forgotten and we do not take care of it as it deserves (like the neck) and these also suffer the consequences of the passage of time.





– Sisbela nourishing firming neck and décolleté cream, 5 euros.

The first time I found the lot of 24K Gold Progress Deliplus, the accounts did not work out: while each 50 ml cream costs 5 euros per unit, this pack offers both creams (day and night) plus the eye contour for very little . It is a good option if you have tried these products and want to make them the usual ones of the day to day. I’ve been looking for a face cream that won’t leave my skin greasy, hydrates and firms for a long time, and this option is one of my favorites.





– Lot of 24K Gold progress Deliplus anti-aging woman facial with 50 ml day cream, 50 ml night cream and 15 ml eye contour, 6.50 euros.

Serum is not lacking in my daily routine, although for a few weeks and because of exposing my face to it (in summer it is inevitable), I have started using this treatment with organic silicon and marine collagen. This helps to regenerate the skin and hydrate it.





– Sisbela regenerating intensive facial treatment, 5 euros.

Basics for day to day

Within its makeup section we find a product that years ago became my day-to-day staple. Although I never do makeup on my skin, I never leave the house without mascara. The Deliplus Long Xtrem leaves my lashes long, lasts all day and is easy to remove with cleaning products (there are some options that are very difficult to remove).





– Long Xtrem by Deliplus, 3.65 euros.

Also, in cold weather my lips get very dry and cut. I almost always carry Vaseline in my bag since it is the solution that works the most for me, although this repairman with Omegas 3 and 6 also works very well.





– Lip repair with omegas 3 and 6 from Deliplus Dermik, 2.60 euros.

Photos | Sora Shimazaki on Pexels, Mercadona