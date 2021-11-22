The maxi bag More than an accessory, it is a true lifesaver, capable of carrying everything we need to survive a day. Therefore, choosing the one that best suits our preferences is not a trivial matter.

In Amazon we have signed as many models as there are styles and budgets of top brands like Guess or Lacoste reduced thanks to Black Friday. Good news that will make it easier for us to choose the perfect XL bag while spending much less. These are our favorites:





After months of minimalism, logomania is back this season hitting hard. The logo-laden print appears on T-shirts, sweaters, jackets, socks and of course, bags. And a discreet way to bet on this trend is with this Guess maxi bag, Vikky model in black synthetic leather.

A tote bag with a double handle to carry on the shoulder and we find reduced by 159 122.82 euros (although we have the beige model somewhat cheaper, but less practical at this time of year).

Guess Vikky – Women’s Tote Bags





From the hand of Lacoste we have this bag type shopper made of synthetic leather. What conquers us about this bag is its square design that gives a lot of room to carry everything (even the laptop) and the mini bag that it includes to carry the things we want to always have on hand, such as the wallet or the phone.

The design is minimalist and has as its only decoration the small crocodile signature stamp. We found it in burgundy reduced by 120 90.04 euros (although the price may vary if we choose another color).

Lacoste Nf2142aa, Women’s Carrying Bag, Multicolor, One Size





Quilted fabrics are other trends that return this season and that, in addition to coats, work very well in bags – proof of this is that even Prada has surrendered to the feet of this fabric – in size XL.

One of our favorites that we found on sale on Black Friday comes from the hand of Munich. It is an army green tote with a front pocket and double handle, which can be super functional (the same to go to work or to the gym). We list it for sale on Amazon for 74 60.99 euros.





Much more classic is this camel-colored leather bag. A tote with a rectangular silhouette that has a short double handle to carry in the hand and a long one for the shoulder (or to carry a shoulder strap).

An elegant bet to go to the office with a minimalist style whose only details are the zippers and hooks on the handle in gold. A timeless bet that can last a lifetime. We can find it reduced on Amazon -although it does not have a price suitable for all pockets- for 210 165.61 euros.

FIRENZE ARTEGIANI. Women’s Tote Bag Genuine Leather. Genuine Leather Bag, Tamponate Finished Leather. Soft Touch and Luxury Finishes. Made IN Italy. Vera Pelle Italian. 37x26x14 cm





Finally, in black synthetic leather and signed by Tommy Hilfiger, we sign this Soft model bag with a classic style. A perfect tote to carry everything you need to the office that has details that make a difference such as the logo in the center in gold and the brooch with the brand’s initials.

We can find it on Amazon in two more colors (pink and white) from 159 103 euros, although as always the price may vary depending on our choice.

Tommy Hilfiger TH Soft, Women’s Bag, M

Carolina Herrera New Yorker Film 2021-2022

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video , Prime Music , Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, make Prime Student It costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Engadget , Engadget Mobile, Engadget Android, Engadget Photo, Extra Life, 3DGames , Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram. You can also find here the best Black Friday 2021 deals

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, Amazon.