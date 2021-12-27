Many of us know that accessories are an essential part of our style and our look, which is why, for these dates and even though Christmas has already passed, a good complement is always welcome as a gift. Therefore, for believers in New Year’s rituals, we have a selection of wallets that you will find in The English Court at unique prices to give the perfect opportunity to attract abundance.

Minimalist designs in leather, with compartments to organize cards and modern and functional models are part of this list of accessories where accessories lovers will surely find a perfect wallet for them.

Camel Wallet by Pierre Cardin





With internal compartments for cards, double section for bills and a space for IDs, this Pierre Cardin wallet It will be a unique gift for lovers of leather goods.

You find it reduced from 55 to 33 euros.

American wallet in camel leather, Sedated Quality

El Potro wallet in brown tone





Made in Spain, this El Potro wallet offers you maximum security for your money and cards, as it contains compartments for eight cards, a wallet and a purse, in addition to RFID protection.

You find it reduced from 55 to 33 euros.

El Potro men’s brown leather wallet with loop and purse

Daviletto vertical wallet





Protected in a metal box that becomes the best presentation for a gift, this vertical wallet by Daviletto It offers us a double compartment for bills, 9 card holders and 5 pockets, more than perfect for those who like to carry all their documents in it.

You find it reduced from 45 to 27 euros.

Men’s black leather wallet with logo

El Corte Inglés black wallet





For all those who bet on simpelza, this one billet in black leather from El Corte Inglés, with folding card holder, wallet and flap purse, more than enough for the cards and tickets that we need in our day to day.

You find it reduced from 17.95 to 12.55 euros.

The English cut men’s wallet in black leather with purse

Vertical wallet in blue by Pepe Jeans





A modern design that adapts to the taste of organization lovers, this blue leather wallet from Pepe Jeans it has six slots to store cards, a compartment for the DNI and another for banknotes, as well as protection for RFID cards that blocks signals from unauthorized radio-frequency scanning devices.

You find it reduced from 44 to 30.80 euros.

Pepe Jeans Scraped vertical men’s wallet in blue leather

Images | Unsplash | Courtesy

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.